Chances of Tottenham signing Chelsea stalwart revealed; Pochettino fuming with Blues’ decision

Tottenham are set for one of the busiest summers in their recent history as they plan to back Ange Postecoglou in his efforts to build a successful side.

TEAMtalk sources say that a “significant amount” of cash has been put aside for the upcoming transfer window and Spurs have already identified their top targets.

One player who has been on Postecoglou’s shortlist for some time is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and we have been informed that “confidence is high” at Tottenham that they can secure his signature.

The England international is seen as a perfect fit for Postecoglou’s high-intensity system and those at the club believe he would thrive under the Aussie coach.

TEAMtalk can reveal that there is a real belief Gallagher would be open to joining Chelsea’s London rivals, despite his love for his boyhood club.

He is said to be excited by the direction Spurs are heading in, while Chelsea, by comparison, are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Potential Chelsea sale causing disruption behind the scenes

As previously reported, Chelsea have been in talks with Gallagher over a contract extension for several months but as things stand, no agreement has been reached.

The Blues are yet to make any form of concrete contract proposal to the centre-mid.

The 24-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2025 and members of the Blues’ board see him as one of their ‘most sellable assets.’

Chelsea will need to part ways with multiple players in the coming weeks and months in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gallagher’s potential exit is a huge point of contention inside the club. As we have previously revealed, Mauricio Pochettino is pleading the keep hold of the centre-mid as he has been vital to his team this season.

Chelsea chiefs do not agree with Pochettino on this, however, as see his ‘pure profit’ status as a means to fund moves for new talent.

The disruption behind the scenes is something that has forced several Chelsea players to consider their options and a number of stars could follow Gallagher out the exit door.

Chelsea want to generate £50 million from the sale of Gallagher, but that figure has been scoffed at by TEAMtalk sources who say they will be lucky to get it. The fact Gallagher has one year left on his contract means that they are unlikely to receive that fee.

Tottenham are ready to make their move however and it will be interesting to see how much they are willing to spend on Postecoglou’s priority target.