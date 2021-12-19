Club Brugge youngster Charles De Ketelaere has admitted he would jump at the chance to join a top club like Chelsea, with one scout claiming that the striker would walk into Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Blues are expected to be active in the January transfer window, although that it’s more likely to be the signing of another centre-back or a central midfielder due to their injury issues in that area of Tuchel’s squad.

However, one attacker linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge has revealed he would be willing to sign straight away.

De Ketelaere has scored 10 times in 27 league games so far this season. He also has 17 assists in 98 career games for Brugge, with the 20-year-old regarded as a big talent.

Just recently former player, turned Brugge scout, Paul Courant said of the 20-year-old striker: “Put Charles at Chelsea tomorrow and he will play immediately. Especially, under that trainer [Thomas Tuchel].”

And now De Ketelaere, who has previously been linked with Tottenham, has revealed his interest in a move.

He said: “That’s what I’m going to do, too, if I have to make a choice. If tomorrow an absolute top club wants me, I might decide to sign there.”

De Ketelaere a real Chelsea option

While discussing rumours of a Brugge exit with Het Laatste Nieuws, he concluded: “Everything is possible. I’ll just let it come to me. Because I don’t live in the future, I live in the now.

“But it’s not that during Real – Barcelona I think: ‘I want to play there later’.

“I don’t put those things in my head and I’m certainly not distracted by them. That’s just the way I am.”

Chelsea spent almost £100m to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, there are already rumours circulating that Tuchel ic conerned about the player’s injury issues.

Lukaku has missed the last three Premier League outings, while Timo Werner’s issues in front of goal continue’

That could lead to a somewhat surprising swoop for De Ketelaere, if Tuchel is willing to take a gamble on sheer potential.

