Chelsea are being tipped to bring former centre-back Antonio Rudiger back to the club in a stunning reunion after Frank Lampard was accused of driving the player away in the first place.

It’s expected to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to strengthen a squad that has tailed off in the second half of the campaign, although Enzo Maresca’s men still remain in the mix for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, not to mention the small matter of UEFA Conference League glory.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has informed us that Chelsea are planning to continue with Maresca, despite some Blues fans losing patience with the Italian, while the club are also keen on bringing in two new central defenders to bolster his back line.

In addition to wanting to re-sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi this summer, a new report from Football Transfers states that the west London outfit also keen on a shock Rudiger reunion.

There’s a strong argument in place that Chelsea have never really replaced Thiago Silva’s leadership since he left last summer, with the experienced Rudiger being tipped to fill that void.

The report states that the Blues have reached out to Rudiger’s camp and are keen to be kept informed over the 32-year-old’s future, with his contract at The Bernabeu running out in the summer of 2026.

Indeed, Chelsea are now ready to explore a return for Rudiger, if they are given the go-ahead on the player’s side when the summer window opens.

Real Madrid considering ‘difficult’ Rudiger’s future

The report goes on to add that Rudiger’s behaviour has become ‘difficult’ at Real Madrid of late, suggesting that they are considering his future as a result.

Indeed, Rudiger apologised for his sending off in Real Madrid’s 3-2 recent Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona after he threw an object onto the pitch in the direction of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea.

That led Rudiger to post the following message in social media last Sunday evening: “There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the second half on. After 111 minutes, I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”

Chelsea, however, have no concerns over Rudiger’s personality, in fact it’s stated they believe that Maresca’s squad is lacking that kind of big character.

Rudiger fallout with Lampard costs Chelsea

Having spent five years at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger moved to Spain as a free agent in the summer of 2022, with former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson accusing Lampard of ultimately costing Chelsea the chance of trying to extend the player’s stay.

Merson shared his comments in 2022 when it was announced that Rudiger would be leaving, something he blamed on Lampard for how he treated the defender more than a year earlier.

Merson said: “Losing Rudiger to Real Madrid is going to break Chelsea’s heart – but his mind was made up 18 months ago with the way he was treated by Lampard.

“He got completely binned out the team by Lampard and I think that left a lasting effect on Rudiger. That’s when he decided that he’s not signing a new contract.”

Things could now turn full circle though, if Rudiger ends up making a return to Stamford Bridge to give Maresca the experienced central defender he is craving in one of the Premier League’s youngest squads.

