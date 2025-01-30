Chelsea accelerate Mathys Tel signing after solving striker’s biggest issue

Chelsea are in active conversations over the signing of Mathys Tel and TEAMtalk can reveal the Blues have moved quickly to allay the striker’s biggest fear.

Tel, 19, has the green light to leave Bayern Munich in the final days of the winter window. From the Premier League, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all exploring a deal.

From Tel’s perspective, we can confirm a key factor that will determine where he lands is assurances over playing time.

Indeed, after spending far too long playing second fiddle to Harry Kane in Munich, Tel will prioritise a club where he’s practically guaranteed to start.

Tel plays off the left but also can play at No 9 and sources state Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to bring him in as a versatile option who will see plenty of minutes on the pitch.

Tel wants to know he will play and that is what Chelsea are trying to convince him will happen.

As such, Nicolas Jackson at centre-forward and the likes of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto (who plays on the left when Noni Madueke starts on the right) would be in the firing line if Tel arrives.

The Blues also face extra pressure as Premier League rivals are starting to move in and are very keen to get a deal done.

Tottenham in particular have stepped up their efforts over the last 24 hours.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate for players and the fact that such a promising young striker is available has prompted Spurs to act.

The lack of depth in the Spurs squad does provide plenty of opportunities for Tel to play and there is belief at Tottenham that they can land him.

Man Utd reluctance gives Chelsea, Tottenham upper hand

Crucially, we understand Bayern’s preference if Tel does leave is a permanent sale and not a dry loan.

Tottenham and Chelsea are both exploring a deal with a permanent solution, be that an immediate transfer or via a loan that contains an option/obligation to buy.

Bayern are keen to cash in as Tel has told the club he wants to go. The German giants are speaking with Spurs who were in attendance at last night’s champions league game at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United are also keen, but unlike Spurs or Chelsea they hope to strike a loan deal first before discussing permanent options.

Tel is interested in United but they have to offer the same guarantees as their EPL rivals to stand a chance of winning the race.

Arsenal are trying to land Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa but have spoken to Bayern about the conditions of a deal for Tel too.

Despite the interest and £60m bid for England international Watkins, sources are adamant that Tel is still of major interest to The Gunners.

Mathys Tel starved of action this season