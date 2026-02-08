Chelsea ‘advancing’ in talks to sign world-class £82m striker amid rival Arsenal interest – report

Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead of rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, in what could be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

The Argentine international is arguably one of the world’s best forwards on his day and has already proven himself in the Premier League – thriving with Manchester City between 2022 and 2024.

He joined Atletico in a deal worth around £82m in the summer of 2024, and has notched 40 goals and 13 assists in 88 games for the Spanish giants so far.

However, the prospect of a sensational return to the Premier League for Alvarez this summer is a real one. TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed on January 22 that Chelsea and Arsenal have held ‘discreet talks’ with intermediaries over a potential move for Alvarez in 2026, though Barcelona are also keen.

We understand Alvarez is growing increasingly frustrated with life at Atletico. Because of that uncertainty, intermediaries connected to the player have begun sounding out alternative options, having already spoken extensively with Alvarez’s camp about what he wants next.

Alvarez, having already experienced life in Manchester, would only entertain a move back to England if it meant relocating to London, per our sources.

And now, fresh reports suggest that Chelsea are favourites to secure Alvarez’s signature…

Chelsea leading race for Julian Alvarez

According to ESPN Argentina, Chelsea are now ‘advancing’ in negotiations for Alvarez, after holding talks with the player’s representatives earlier this week.

Liam Rosenior’s side are expected to be in the market for a new forward ahead of next season. Liam Delap has struggled since his arrival last summer, and while Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha will arrive next term, another addition up front is being considered.

Alvarez could be the addition that turns Chelsea into potential Premier League title contenders again. He lifted the twice trophy during his time at Man City.

He is contracted with Atletico until 2030, which puts the LaLiga side in a very strong negotiating position.

At the very least, they will no doubt look to recoup the £82m they spent on Alvarez to sell him. Realistically, it could take closer to £100m to lure him from the Spanish capital.

But with talks ongoing behind the scenes and his future in doubt, Alvarez is a player to keep a very close eye on over the coming months.

