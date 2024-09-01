Forward Nicolas Jackson has reportedly agreed a contract extension at Chelsea that sees him committed to Stamford Bridge until 2033.

The Senegal international is seen as central to Chelsea’s attacking plans in the long term and the club are said to have exercised an option to extend his deal to nine years.

Jackson got off the mark for the season with a goal in Chelsea’s 6-2 demolition of Wolves and has started both of the club’s Premier League matches to date up front although he has also been taken off in both matches.

Transfer expert David Ornstein confirmed that Chelsea had exercised their option to extend Jackson’s deal for another two years with the 23-year-old previously committed until 2031.

“Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has agreed a contract extension that commits him to the club until 2033,” Ornstein wrote for The Athletic.

“The 23-year-old Senegal international moved to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal last summer and scored 17 goals in a productive opening season.

“He has started this campaign with a goal and an assist heading into today’s visit of Crystal Palace.

“Jackson is key to a central attacking core under boss Enzo Maresca that includes Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix, while Marc Guiu and Deivid Washington are viewed as important members of that group for the future.”

Enzo Maresca believes in Nicolas Jackson right now

Maresca doesn’t just view Jackson as one for the future with the coach thrilled with the work of his No 9.

“I had a meeting with Nicolas on Tuesday but just about the amount of good things he is doing with us on the pitch, because the focus now is just there,” Maresca said ahead of Chelsea’s midweek Europa Conference League playoff tie.

“He’s our No 9, our striker in this moment, and we are very happy with him. The reason I sat with him on Tuesday was I wanted to show him the amount of good things he is doing for us since we started.

“We are very happy with Nicolas and at the moment that is all we can say.”

Chelsea were unable to secure the signature of a marquee striker, such as Victor Osimhen, in the transfer window which is probably good news for Jackson when it comes to his prospective playing time this season if not for Maresca.

Under Maresca, Chelsea have delivered a mixed bag in attack drawing a blank against Man City on the opening weekend before running riot against Wolves. They scored three across two legs in the Europa Conference League playoff round which was enough to see them through to the group stage.

