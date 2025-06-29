Chelsea are set to sign Brighton forward Joao Pedro in another stunning move, beating Newcastle United to the Brazilian’s signature, per reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a striker, left-winger or attacking midfielder, has been the subject of a bid from Newcastle, but they have missed out.

Chelsea are now set to sign Pedro on a seven-year contract. He will join alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, whose arrival will also be confirmed imminently.

The Athletic’s Ornstein has revealed that Chelsea have ‘reached an agreement’ with Brighton for a fee in excess of £50million. It’s noted that he was wanted by Newcastle, but ‘he only wanted Chelsea.’

Medical tests ‘are are being arranged and subject to successful completion, he will become part of Chelsea’s squad contesting the Club World Cup in the U.S.’, adds the report.

Pedro signed for Brighton for a fee of £30m in 2023 and he has notched 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances for the Seagulls.

He will give Chelsea another dynamic forward option alongside the likes of Gittens, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto. On paper, a formidable attacking force.

READ MORE: Chelsea brutally rejected by exciting 17-goal forward with star’s next move clear

Fabrizio Romano confirms Joao Pedro to Chelsea

Another reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has also confirmed that Pedro is set to sign for Chelsea.

“João Pedro to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement done club to club for fee in excess of £50m. João will travel on Tuesday for medical tests and contract signing, ready for FIFA Club World Cup,” Romano posted on X.

And in a later update, Romano added: “João will complete his medical in Brazil then travel for FIFA Club World Cup next week. Contract until 2032, João will travel on Tueday; only wanted Chelsea despite Newcastle efforts.”

DON’T MISS: The 10 highest paid footballers in the world: Ronaldo takes top spot with eye-watering salary revealed

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Chelsea burst into race for world-class Man Utd target

🔵 Chelsea star a loan option for AC Milan after deal for Arsenal old boy stalls – sources

🔵 Chelsea eye bombshell signing of £50m Liverpool star