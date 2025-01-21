Chelsea have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens as a potential target, while Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is firmly on their radar.

Gittens, 20, has been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League, thanks to his superb form for Dortmund this season catching the attention of several sides.

Chelsea are admirers of the England youth international but TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund believe the winger will stay with them this month, and want him to do so, which makes things difficult for the Blues.

Chelsea, and Gittens’ other suitors, would therefore have to pay at least £75m for the winger.

Gittens is one of several winger targets Enzo Maresca’s side are looking at and Man Utd star Garnacho is another. Napoli are active bidders for Garnacho, while sources state Chelsea are considering whether to bid. Garnacho’s agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas were are Stamford Bridge on Monday night to watch Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Spurs.

Napoli have already bid close to €60million (£50.7m / $62.1m) for Garnacho and Antonio Conte has spoken directly to the player.

Manchester United point to the €80m Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fee that saw the Georgian winger move from Napoli to PSG and feel Garnacho should be sold for something similar, and at least above €70m.

Chelsea could discuss Gittens in Veiga talks

Dortmund, along with Juventus, are in talks with Chelsea Renato Veiga, who is open to leaving the Blues this month and wants to play at centre-back.

The Bundesliga side want to sign Veiga on loan and although Chelsea showed reluctance to a temporary exit earlier in the month could now soften that stance.

Chelsea might consider agreeing to Dortmund’s formula if Gittens becomes available at a more preferable price or structure.

Juventus are also pushing for Veiga, but there have been no talks to date for Dusan Vlahovic with a view to the Juve striker going the other way.

Chelsea are well-stocked with winger options but are opportunistic to adding another, especially on the left side. Mykhailo Mudryk is awaiting the result of his B sample test and is currently provisionally suspended.

As a result, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho are Chelsea’s current options on the left-wing. Chelsea are ready to move if the right opportunity arises, whether that’s for Gittens, Garnacho or one of several other targets.

Arsenal, Liverpool unlikely to bid for Gittens this month

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Gittens this month and while it’s true they are looking at left-winger options, TEAMtalk understands he isn’t currently an active target for the Gunners.

As we have previously reported, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams are Arsenal’s top targets for the position.

The feeling among sources is that Arsenal could wait to bring in a left-winger as Cunha and Williams are unlikely to be available until the summer. The Cunha situation is one to watch, though, since the Wolves attacker is yet to sign a new deal with the club despite agreeing verbal terms. Cunha is unlikely to extend until the parties agree on a release clause.

Mikel Arteta has Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling who can play in that position and the club are prioritising striker reinforcements at this stage.

Liverpool are also interested in Gittens but they rarely overpay, especially in January. The club have made a habit of moving early in January windows, such as their signing of Cody Gakpo in 2023, and due to a strong record of forward-planning, a late big-money move for Gittens feels unlikely. The price for Gittens could also drop somewhat during the summer.

