The speculation surrounding Alejandro Garnacho is set to continue late into the transfer window, with Chelsea potentially interested in a move for the Manchester United winger.

Suggestions a deal could involve Christopher Nkunku are premature since as of Tuesday lunch the parties are not yet in any kind of advanced talks.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford and Napoli have already had one bid rejected for him as they try to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who’s joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli have turned to Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi but are waiting on a green light from the player. They could yet return for Garnacho if that deal falls through.

Chelsea are still considering launching a late bid for Garnacho but haven’t placed an offer to date. Nkunku, meanwhile, is looking for likely to stay at Chelsea, especially if Joao Felix leaves. That’s unless Mathys Tel changes his mind on a Chelsea transfer and the door becomes open to do business with Bayern, a switch Nkunku is keen on. Although true Manchester United have discussed Nkunku, it remains to be seen whether anything progresses.

Garnacho, unlike Marcus Rashford, remains a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad and he has featured in Man Utd’s last nine games. Sources have made it clear that Amorim would love to keep Garnacho and the winger is fully focused on Man Utd, but there is a financial consideration for the club.

If the Argentine’s valuation of around £60m is met, then Man Utd would sanction his exit. Garnacho is a ‘homegrown’ player, so his sale would go down as pure profit on the books, which is beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Chelsea are admirers of the talented youngster but they may not make a determination on whether to bid until quite late into the window.

It is also in Chelsea’s interest to delay a move for Garnacho and put pressure on Man Utd to try and get the best possible deal and terms knowing the club may want the money even if parting ways with the attacker would be a reluctant move.

With this in mind, Garnacho’s situation remains open. If no club matches his £60m price tag, he will stay with Man Utd until the end of the season at least.

