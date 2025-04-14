Chelsea have made new approaches for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap in recent days but they face serious competition from Manchester United and others for the striker, who’s set to be available for a bargain fee.

The 22-year-old is one of the most wanted players in football ahead of the summer transfer window, with multiple Premier League sides interested.

Delap is expected to leave Ipswich in the coming months and will be available for £30m if the Tractor Boys are relegated due to a release clause in his contract.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October that Delap had been shortlisted by Chelsea. Since then, other sides have joined the race for the youngster.

Sources state that Chelsea will face serious competition from Manchester United, who are also big admirers of Delap and are prioritising the signing of a new centre-forward.

Man Utd have also made fresh approaches for Delap in the last week and have made him a top target. The Red Devils believe they are in a strong position to sign Delap, but one major factor could see him head to Stamford Bridge instead.

The England youth international has bagged an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season but despite his impressive form, Ipswich look destined to be relegated to the Championship. They currently sit 14 points adrift from safety, with only six games remaining.

READ MORE: Chelsea to launch £50m player-plus-cash bid for ‘priority’ signing despite Liverpool being ‘favourites’

Chelsea hold advantage in Liam Delap race

TEAMtalk understands that the opportunity to play Champions League football is something that would interest Delap and Chelsea are much more likely to have that next season.

The only way Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League is by winning the Europa League. A top five finish will be enough to seal entry to the elite competition, and Chelsea currently sit sixth but only one point behind fifth-placed Manchester City.

Wages will also be a factor. Man Utd are trying to bring their wage bill down, but will still offer Delap competitive wages that far exceed what he currently earns at Ipswich.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could see Delap as an economical option as they have refused to pay the wages demanded by some of Europe’s high profile strikers, such as Victor Osimhen, whose demands are £250,000 per week.

Both clubs are pushing to win the race for Delap and sources state that Chelsea have done more work on a deal, but Man Utd can’t be discounted as they prioritise a centre-forward signing.

Everton and Brighton are also interested in Delap, but convincing him to sign without European football could prove difficult for them.

There is a busy summer ahead for Chelsea, who will back Enzo Maresca with new additions, as the board believe he is pushing the club in the right direction.

Man Utd are also set to back Ruben Amorim in the transfer window but must balance a difficult financial situation.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Chelsea news: Spurs want Blues defender, Winger chase update

🔵 Tottenham to launch daring raid on Chelsea for incredibly versatile Portugal star

🔵 Chelsea learn ‘lightning-quick’ winger’s asking price in deal that could spell doom for Jadon Sancho

🔵 Romano reveals Man City contract plan for new Guardiola favourite after rejecting Chelsea interest

IN FOCUS: Delap vs Jackson and Hojlund