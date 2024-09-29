Chelsea ‘really like’ Benfica star Crystal Palace missed out on, as Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer plans

Chelsea have identified Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo as one of their top targets ahead of the January transfer window, per reports.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their defensive options and made enquiries about Araujo’s availability over the summer, but Benfica were unwilling to part ways with him.

But Chelsea haven’t given up on signing the talented 22-year-old, who has started four out of Benfica’s six league games so far this season.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are keen to sign a new centre-back in January and Araujo is at the top of their shortlist. As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, the Blues are also keen on RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba.

“Another player being linked with Chelsea is RB Leipzig’s talented centre-back Castello Lukeba. The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young defenders in Europe, for sure, and he’s been linked with some French clubs as well as with Chelsea, but what I can for the moment is that there is no concrete negotiation and no concrete talks taking place,” Romano wrote on his Daily Briefing Column.

“Leipzig recently sold Mohamed Simakan, so for another key defender to move on it would have to be a crazy proposal. Chelsea are following many centre-backs, so Lukeba is one of many players they’ve been monitoring, which is absolutely normal, just like with Tomas Araujo at Benfica.

“Araujo in particular is a player Chelsea really like, and they tried for him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. At that time, Benfica didn’t want to sell the player, but he remains someone on Chelsea’s radar, and they are also scouting Lukeba, but at this moment it’s too early to predict where he’s going.”

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk that Crystal Palace made a bid for Araujo late in the summer window, which was rejected, but cooled their interest after they managed to keep hold of Marc Guehi.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle are considering 2025 moves for Guehi so the Eagles could reignite their pursuit of Araujo if the England international leaves.

We understand that Chelsea are open to selling centre-back duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi for the right price in January, so Araujo could replace one of them if he leaves.

The Portugal under-21s international is under contract with Benfica until 2028 so they hold all the power in negotiations and will demand a big fee for his signature.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres

Meanwhile, Chelsea could make a move for a new striker in January if Enzo Maresca decides he needs more competition for Nicolas Jackson.

The London side’s top target over the summer was Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen, but they were unable to reach an agreement with his agents despite being in negotiations with them until the final hours of the window.

Chelsea are considering another move for Osimhen in January due to him having a break clause in his loan with Galatasaray, but others are on their striker shortlist.

We understand that they are interested in Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. However, they face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham for his signature.

