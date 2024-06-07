Chelsea bid for Man City star imminent as two European giants enquire about frustrated forward

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up to make a bid for Julian Alvarez as the Manchester City forward is deemed to be frustrated with his game time.

With Enzo Maresca now getting his feet under the table at Stamford Bridge, he will be keen to improve his squad at both ends of the pitch ahead of next season.

It’s no secret that Maresca used to work under Pep Guardiola at Man City and the Italian boss seems to have his eye on one of his former players.

Alvarez is a popular figure within the Man City camp, although, given the competition for places at the Etihad, his minutes are by no means guaranteed.

While the 24-year-old did feature in 36 matches for Man City last season, he only completed a full 90 minutes on 15 occasions.

His preferred position is as a number nine, but given he’s behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order, he has played out wide or behind the striker on a number of occasions.

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Alvarez wants to stay at Man City and play regularly, although he accepts that isn’t going to be easy.

Both Atletico Madrid and PSG have enquired about Alvarez and according to Edul, Chelsea will make an offer for him in the coming days.

Alvarez wants regular game time

Across the 36 Premier League appearances that Alvarez made last season, he played an average of 73.8 minutes per game. In comparison, Haaland played an average of 82.5 minutes per game.

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Xavier Bosch, the Argentine international wants to play ‘quality minutes’ and could ‘evaluate offers’ to leave Man City this summer.

It’s clear that Guardiola rates Alvarez, but he simply can’t guarantee him a starting role, given the other attacking options he has at his disposal.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Man City won’t consider loaning him out, meaning he’ll either stay put or the club will sanction an outright sale.

“In terms of interesting cases, keep a close eye also on the situation of Julian Alvarez,” Romano told Caught Offside. “There were many rumours in the recent days, especially about Atletico Madrid.

“Let me clarify one thing, guys, the message I’m getting as of today, and I can guarantee it will be the same for the entire transfer window, but as of today, is that Manchester City are not considering any loan for Julian Alvarez. This is the point.

“[…] So, several clubs are asking for information about Julian Alvarez. Why? Because they know from those also close to the player that Julian wants to play more.

“He could be one of the surprising names for the summer transfer window in case the player decides to ask for any new opportunity, but it will really depend on Manchester City.”

Across all competitions, the 24-year-old scored 19 goals last season and you can understand why a club like Chelsea would be interested in his services.

