Chelsea have reportedly ‘blocked’ Axel Disasi’s move to Aston Villa – mere days before the transfer window shuts.

Despite the long-term injuries to centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, the Chelsea defender has not seen his game time increase a great deal in recent weeks.

Disasi has made just four Premier League starts this season, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and the recalled Trevoh Chalobah seemingly ahead of him in the defensive pecking order.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Aston Villa during the January transfer window and for a time it seemed as if that deal would go ahead.

However, L’Equipe claim Chelsea are blocking the departure, despite striking an ‘agreement’ with him to find a loan solution before the transfer window shuts on February 3.

The Frenchman is said to be keen on the move to Villa Park but the Blues are currently holding up the deal, for reasons not specified.

This is despite TEAMtalk previously revealing that Chelsea were open to selling Disasi, who joined from Monaco for €45 million (£37.6m, $46.9m) in 2023, this month.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa ‘leading the chase’ for Chelsea superstar with Jhon Duran swap deal ‘not ruled out’

Maresca opens doors to departures

TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea were open to both Disasi and team-mate Adarabioyo leaving in January, something that was confirmed days later by head coach Maresca.

Less than a fortnight ago, the Italian said on the duo: “At the moment they are both us. The intention is not to allow them to go, but we are in January and anything can happen.”

Disasi, whose contract runs until 2029, has struggled to make a real impression on the Chelsea first-team over the past 18 months or so.

While 61 appearances seems like a good chunk of appearances, the vast majority of those starts came last season.

This term, he is not getting much of a look-in. It seems an exit is the best move but it remains to be seen if that will come to pass.

Chelsea transfer roundup: Double Brighton raid targeted, Garnacho deal?

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea are trying to muscle in on West Ham’s efforts to try and sign wantaway Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.

The 20-year-old is not part of head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s plans at the Amex, something the Blues are keeping a close eye on.

Our sources can also confirm that the west London outfit have not given up hope of signing Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

Maresca’s team are understood to be considering a last-ditch move for the Argentine and Christopher Nkunku could go the other way in a ‘separate’ deal.

Finally, Chelsea’s efforts to try and sign Brighton ace Carlos Baleba may be over before they have properly begun as the Seagulls have no intention of letting the midfielder leave this month.

Who has been Chelsea’s biggest flop of the Todd Boehly era?