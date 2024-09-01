Chelsea bomb squad star could still leave in the next 36 hours as Enzo Maresca makes his feelings clear

Out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell could still leave Stamford Bridge despite the transfer window closing in England, according to reports.

The Stamford Bridge outfit put a number of players up for sale, with the media labelling the high-profile group of stars that were expected to leave as the ‘bomb squad’.

Chilwell, 27, was one of those deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca and Manchester United were linked with him in the window’s final days.

The Red Devils ultimately decided against a move for Chilwell, but Brentford reportedly made contact with Chelsea before the window slammed shut.

The Bees could not secure a deal for the 21-time capped England international but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chilwell could leave Chelsea imminently.

“There could be movements for Ben Chilwell, for sure. I have no information so far – I’m only told that Brentford called in the final two or three days of the window to understand the situation but it never led to anything concrete or advanced,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Now there are other markets open and Chelsea are still keen on finding a solution for Chilwell if they can.”

Chilwell needs to follow Sterling OUT of Chelsea

The transfer window is still open in many European countries until Monday, while Saudi Pro League clubs also have until then to complete their business.

Maresca has made it clear that Chilwell will be behind Marc Cucurella in the pecking order this season and therefore, a move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best thing for his career.

“With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position,” Maresca told BBC Sport.

“He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it’s up to you to decide. For me, it’s not brutal, it’s just honest.”

Another member of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ who did leave Chelsea is Raheem Sterling, who secured a dramatic deadline day move to Arsenal in the dying hours.

Pundit Danny Murphy believes that the Blues could live to regret losing the former Liverpool and Manchester City winger to their London rivals.

“It’s not just Raheem’s influence in the dressing room but impact on the pitch,” Murphy wrote for The Mail. “He’s versatile and can play across the front line, on both wings, as a striker and as a false nine.

“The one area where Arteta has found it difficult at times is strength in depth on the right wing. He had Bukayo Saka and no one else he trusted.

“That meant he often ran Saka into the ground. Sterling’s arrival gives Arteta an opportunity to rest Saka when needed. The reality is if Arsenal want to be at that elite level, they need that strength in depth.

“Raheem will play more games than people think because if he gets anywhere near his best he’ll be starting.”