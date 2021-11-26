A reported breakthrough in contract negotiations between Chelsea and a star player is likely to make manager Thomas Tuchel very happy.

The Blues have four first-teamers out of contract in June as things stand – Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen. All four are integral to Tuchel’s system, but are also attracting interest from other clubs.

Rudiger is a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. But recent reports state that Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are fronting the race for his services.

Azpilicueta seems to be receiving the least amount of attention. That is partly due to his long history with Chelsea, having become a stalwart in west London since his move from Marseille in 2012.

Despite this, Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to land the Spain international next summer.

Silva wants to remain at Stamford Bridge until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Playing at such a high level will give him a great chance at appearing at his fourth World Cup with Brazil.

His former club Fluminense are monitoring the situation and could take the centre-half back to his home country, should Chelsea decide against offering new terms.

The final player whose future is up for debate is Denmark international Christensen. He has improved massively since Tuchel’s arrival in January and is now one of the Premier League’s best central defenders.

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico are both keen, but they could be pushed back by the latest news.

Football Insider report that Chelsea have reached a ‘breakthrough’ with the 25-year-old and his entourage over a new deal. The star could now pen a long-term contract with the Blues. It will see him spend the majority of his prime in west London.

This will come as a huge boost to Tuchel and all of the club’s coaching staff – they see Christensen as a vital player for success. Tying him down is a ‘priority’ for the team’s hierarchy.

Chelsea ‘relaxed’ over academy graduate’s future

Meanwhile, ESPN report that Chelsea are relaxed over the future of attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international came through Chelsea’s academy system before making his senior debut in August 2019.

He is now a crucial player, but interest from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has arisen due to this. Chelsea are not worried about this factor as Mount has three years left to run on his current deal.

Talks over an extension are set to begin in the summer, and the 22-year-old will receive a pay rise.

