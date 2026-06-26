According to reports, Chelsea are now ‘set’ to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace after we revealed that he has said yes to joining.

The Blues are known to have financial difficulties after missing out on European qualification ahead of next season, but they are still finding a way to be active in the transfer market.

This is partly because they have raised funds via Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, while we have reported that Enzo Fernandez could follow his former teammate to the Spanish giants in a £120m deal.

Having been named manager instead of head coach, Xabi Alonso is seemingly being given more control over signings than his predecessors at Stamford Bridge, and one of their priorities is to strengthen their defence.

This week, it has emerged that Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue to sign full-back Marco Palestra, who is due to have a medical ahead of completing a £43m move to Stamford Bridge.

And we reported on Thursday that Palace star Lacroix is another leading Chelsea target. He has already said yes to Alonso as the Blues make significant progress with this transfer.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe claims Lacroix is ‘set to leave’ Crystal Palace and ‘join’ Chelsea for around €55 million (£47m), with this deal expected to be announced after the World Cup.

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Chelsea told to hijack Tottenham, Man City to sign Newcastle star

The Blues will also be in the market for upgrades in other positions this summer and will sign a centre-midfielder if/when Fernandez leaves to join Real Madrid.

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali has been mooted as an option, though we have reported that he has indicated his desire to join Tottenham.

Still, ex-Chelsea boss Roberto De Matteo has explained why his former club needs to sign Tonali this summer.

“If Sandro Tonali is to leave Newcastle this summer… he’s someone I like a lot,” Di Matteo told Ladbrokes.

“I think he’s a class player. He’s a good age, too.

“I’m not sure whether Chelsea need another player in that particular department, I suppose it would depend if someone leaves. You know, they have Enzo [Fernandez], [Moises] Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia. If one of those was to leave, then maybe.

“I would love to see him at Chelsea. But, for me, their priorities this summer should be in other areas of the pitch.”

He added: “I wouldn’t necessarily say it has to be proven Premier League players who are coming in, but seasoned international players, for sure.

“So it doesn’t need to be a Premier League player… they just need three or four players who can come in and navigate those difficult moments.”

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