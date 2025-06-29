Chelsea brutally rejected by exciting 17-goal forward with star’s next move clear

Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade has chased by Chelsea, among other clubs, in recent weeks, but Enzo Maresca’s side have been told NO by the talented youngster.

The 23-year-old is one of Germany’s brightest talents, having notched 17 goals and three assists last season, generally playing in a second striker role.

Woltemade, who stands at a towering 6ft6, was superb in Germany U21s’ European Championship campaign, playing a key role in them reaching the final, with six goals in the tournament.

He has already made two appearances for the senior Germany team and is only expected to get better as he gains experience, but Chelsea won’t be his next destination.

That’s according to Bild journalist Julian Agarde, who emphatically claims that Woltemade will be joining Bayern Munich instead.

“Nick Woltemade will move from VfB [Stuttgart] to FC Bayern,” Agarde posted on X (translated from German).

“For this reason, the striker turned down FC #Chelsea and SSC #Naples [Napoli] this morning after the end of the U21 European Championship.

“His full focus is on the Bayern transfer. He has already expressed this desire to #VfB several times.”

Woltemade wants Bayern Munich move; Chelsea eye alternative

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on June 13 that Chelsea had made contact with Stuttgart over a potential move for Woltemade, as well as the player’s representatives.

This came after Everton, who scouted Woltemade extensively last season, made an enquiry of their own a few months ago.

Sources informed TEAMtalk that Stuttgart were determined to keep Woltemade for at least one more campaign, and opened talks with him over a new, lucrative contract.

However, things have not gone to plan for the German club and Woltemade is not currently willing to pen fresh terms, instead setting his sights on joining Bayern instead.

Bayern have reached a verbal agreement with Woltemade over a transfer, and now it is up to the clubs to agree to a fee.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shifted their focus to Brighton forward Joao Pedro, and are attempting to seal his signing in the coming days.

“Chelsea haven’t entirely ruled out trying to sign Joao Pedro before the second Club World Cup registration window closes on July 3,” journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on X.

“Talks with Brighton ongoing with Pedro understood to be keen on the move. Chelsea content if they have to wait longer, but pushing in the next few days in case Pedro can fly out to America and potentially feature in the tournament or simply spend time with the squad.

“Newcastle also remain interested in Pedro. Brighton have turned down two bids in excess of £50m.”

