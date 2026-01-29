Simone Inzaghi was crucial in helping Al-Hilal beat Chelsea in the transfer race

Al‑Hilal have pulled off an eye‑catching coup in their aggressive push for elite young talent, with Rennes sensation Mohamed Kader Meite agreeing to join the Saudi giants, despite rival interest from Chelsea and other Premier League sides.

TEAMtalk understands that a personal intervention from head coach Simone Inzaghi was vital in Al-Hilal winning the race for Meite – one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Sources close to the deal insist the former Inter Milan boss took a hands‑on role in convincing the 18‑year‑old that his development would be fast‑tracked in Riyadh.

While Al‑Hilal’s financial package was always strong, insiders say it was Inzaghi’s clear plan and direct communication that ultimately tipped the balance.

As revealed earlier this month, a host of Premier League clubs had been tracking Meite closely.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brentford and Brighton all dispatched scouts to watch the teenager in recent weeks, with several clubs preparing to step up their interest before the summer window.

Manchester United had also monitored Meite, but despite attending multiple matches, they never progressed beyond the scouting stage – a hesitation that now looks costly.

Saudi giants have made a major statement with Meite deal

Rennes had been desperate to keep Meite until the end of the season, believing they could persuade him to delay a decision amid the growing European interest.

Club officials were confident that the player’s pathway in Ligue 1 would appeal more than a move abroad at such a young age.

But Al‑Hilal’s persistence – and Inzaghi’s charm offensive – proved too strong. The Saudi Pro League leaders moved quickly, sensing an opportunity to beat Europe’s elite to one of the most exciting prospects in France.

The move is another statement of intent from the Pro League, who are now targeting not only established global stars but also the next generation of elite talent. Meite is viewed internally as a cornerstone signing – a player who can grow into a long‑term asset rather than a short‑term headline.

Meite is expected to complete the formalities of the move in the coming days, with Al‑Hilal confident they have secured a player who could become one of the standout talents in the region. Reports suggest that the transfer fee is around €30million (£26m / $35.9m).

For the Premier League clubs who tracked him so closely, this one will sting – especially given how quickly the tide turned once Inzaghi stepped in.

