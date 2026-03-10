Former England forward Emile Heskey has named Barcelona as one of two possible destinations for Chelsea and England playmaker Cole Palmer at some point in the future.

Palmer continues to be linked with a switch away from the west London outfit, with sources previously telling us how the player is not fully settled in the capital and is angling for a move.

The 23-year-old completed a £40million move to Chelsea in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best attacking midfield talents in the Premier League.

Indeed, Palmer made a mockery of Manchester City’s decision to let him leave when he scored 27 goals and added 15 assists in his first season at Stamford Bridge, having only ever made 19 league appearances during his time at The Etihad.

Injury issues have played a part as Palmer has failed to hit those same heights this term, while reports of the player wanting a move back to Manchester refuse to go away.

Man Utd are the logical fit in that regard, given that they are the club Palmer has supported since being a boy, and while Heskey would not be surprised to see the Three Lions star head to Old Trafford, he has also touted the player for a Barcelona move.

Asked whether he expects Palmer to stay at Chelsea for a few more seasons, Heskey told OLBG: “If Cole Palmer is a Manchester United fan, probably not!

“I could see someone like him in a Barcelona shirt. The way that he plays, the fans would love him.

“But then again, when you’re a kid and you’re growing up, there’s things that you dream of doing as a footballer.

“You dream of playing at a World Cup. You dream of putting on that England shirt. You dream of lifting the FA Cup. Things like that. And you dream of playing for your boyhood club.

“So Cole will have dreams too, possibly to play for Manchester United, so I wouldn’t put it past him if he did turn up there and they did take him on.”

Palmer’s next move, if he does decide to push for a Chelsea exit, will almost certainly be to a club that will be playing Champions League football next season.

While that is a given for Barca, as they currently sit top of LaLiga, both United and Chelsea are embroiled in a battle with Aston Villa and Liverpool to finish in the top five, which should be enough to secure a Champions League spot.

