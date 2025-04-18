Chelsea confident they’ll beat Liverpool to sublime £50m signing – Sources

Chelsea are already building for the summer and have big plans to help Enzo Maresca bring in top tier talent that can help make the Blues title challengers again. They are very keen on a new centre-back and have, as TEAMtalk previously reported, made Dean Huijsen their top target for the position.

Sources have now confirmed Chelsea have held further talks over the last week and the London side are pushing hard to land Huijsen.

Talks were described as extremely positive and there is now growing confidence that he is seriously considering the move to Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk have reported that Liverpool had taken concrete steps to win the race for the talented defender, who will leave Bournemouth this summer.

The Spaniard’s current contract contains a £50m release clause and the figure is not high enough to dissuade the player’s many suitors.

His stock has risen considerably over the last 12 months and his performances for The Cherries have put him on the radar of the world’s biggest clubs.

Arne Slot’s side are very keen on bringing him to the club and are looking to add to their defensive numbers next season. The youngster ticks all the boxes for the recruiters at Anfield and work is ongoing over a deal.

Despite some reports claiming he would not want to move to Real Madrid over one within the Premier League, the 20-year-old has been clear that he wants to play at the highest level possible and Madrid are that.

Los Blancos do hold interest in Huijsen but have not made as clear movements as Liverpool and Chelsea.

There is a back-up plan for Chelsea should they lose out and that is Jorrel Hato at Ajax, who is viewed as a more than worthy alternative.

The Dutch defender has played 26 times for Ajax this season and has been superb under manager Francesco Farioli.

Ajax want around £40million for Hato who is admired by a host of clubs and will be another who will change scenery this summer.

Latest Chelsea news – Caicedo, Van Dijk, Delap…

🔵 Chelsea name their price as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr chase Moises Caicedo

🔵 Shock Chelsea, Barcelona moves for Liverpool icon Van Dijk revealed by stunning report

🔵 Maresca ‘pressuring’ Chelsea board to land exciting Prem striker, with rivals in pole position