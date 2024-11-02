Chelsea would reportedly not be opposed to letting defender Benoit Badiashile leave in January, but three of his French compatriots are part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The France international swapped Monaco for Chelsea in January 2023 on a seven-and-a-half-year deal but at this rate, he will not see out that contract.

Although Badiashile has been a starter on 35 occasions in his 40 appearances for the Blues, he is increasingly becoming a fringe player at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, and Axel Disasi’s versatility may allow him to get more game time as well.

Now, Foot Mercato claims Chelsea will entertain offers for the 23-year-old, who has made seven appearances this season, in January.

They report that while France trio Christopher Nkunku, Fofana, and Disasi have been assured they are part of the club’s plans, the same cannot be said for Badiashile.

The 6ft 4in centre-back, who has been linked with AC Milan, joined Chelsea for a reported £34m (€40.3m, $44m) but they may not be able to turn a profit for him if he is sold in 2025.

Chelsea’s plans have not changed

TEAMtalk revealed in August that Chelsea were looking to offload Badiashile and fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah, who eventually joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

Our sources understand that teams from Ligue 1 were interested in the former, so if he were to leave, that could be his next port of call.

In late September, head coach Maresca said Badiashile has been training well, but there is competition for places in Chelsea’s backline.

He told reporters: “Benoit’s working very well, but is not getting minutes in the Premier League. It’s not because he’s doing bad.

“Sometimes you have to take some decisions. Misha [Mykhailo Mudryk], Benoit, like all the players who aren’t getting many chances, tomorrow is a good chance to get some minutes.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Badiashile’s future when the winter transfer window rolls around…

