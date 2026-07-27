Chelsea considering ‘submitting new bid’ for confirmed Arsenal target

Chelsea are weighing up whether to go again after seeing a £64m bid for a confirmed Arsenal target turned down, according to a report.

Arsenal are determined to make the final five weeks of the transfer window memorable ones. The Premier League champions intend to bid around £70m for Bruno Guimaraes, are confident of sealing agreements to sign Julian Alvarez, and have internally approved a deal to sign Vinicius Junior.

A full agreement on personal terms is already in place with Newcastle captain Guimaraes. However, if the Magpies rebuff the anticipated new bid, Arsenal may be forced into exploring alternatives.

A recent report from CaughtOffside claimed the midfielder Arsenal will bid for if Guimaraes proves impossible to sign is Alex Scott of Bournemouth.

They were emphatic in that claim, insisting Scott being the primary back-up to Guimaraes has already been ‘decided’.

However, Chelsea have already offered £64m for the 22-year-old, and according to Sky Germany, they might soon raise the stakes.

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Chelsea to bid again for Alex Scott?

Taking to X, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote: ‘Understand Chelsea remain very interested in Alex Scott and are considering submitting a new bid.

‘Chelsea’s opening offer of £64 million was rejected by Bournemouth, who are determined to keep the 22 y/o midfielder.

‘#CFC More teams keen on him. Not only Chelsea. Pep Guardiola once called him an “unbelievable player”. Thomas Tuchel appreciates him a lot.’

Scott has two years left on his Bournemouth contract, and the Cherries had attempted to convince the midfielder to sign a new and improved deal that contains a release clause.

Scott has declined that opportunity and there’ll be no new deal. However, Bournemouth are adamant they won’t sell ahead of their first ever European campaign.

That’s despite the fact his transfer value will only decrease the closer he gets to free agency two summers from now.

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Chelsea seemingly aren’t deterred by Bournemouth’s not-for-sale stance, and if thundering back in with an elevated offer, Bournemouth’s resolve will be tested.

Prior reports have claimed the Cherries internally value Scott around the £80m mark.

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