Exclusive: Chelsea considering swoop for former Man City striker amid superb Premier League form

Chelsea are expected to have a relatively quiet January transfer window but could sign a new striker if the right opportunity presents itself – and TEAMtalk understands that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is on their radar.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Blues boss Enzo Maresca is happy with his current squad, following his team’s fantastic start to the season.

Chelsea have spent more than any club in the world on new signings in recent years and that is expected to change under Maresca, but they are still keeping an eye on potential targets.

We understand that they will only bring players in who they feel would significantly improve their options but a new striker could be signed.

TEAMtalk can reveal that one man who has caught the eye of Chelsea recruiters is Ipswich Town forward Delap, who has enjoyed a fine start to the Premier League campaign with the Tractor Boys.

Delap only joined Ipswich from Manchester City in the summer, however, and Kieran McKenna is not willing to entertain his sale in January.

He was previously looked at by Chelsea but they were not fully convinced to make a move for him. Ipswich won the race for his signature and signed him for an initial £15m, with £5m due in potential add-ons. Man City have also included a buy-back clause in the deal and a sell-on clause of 20%.

Chelsea admire Liam Delap – sources

Delap’s signing has certainly proved to be a success for Ipswich so far and McKenna is more than happy with the progress the 21-year-old is showing at Portman Road.

Keeping hold of the former Man City man could be difficult for Ipswich next summer, especially if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Ipswich have shown positive signs since being promoted from the Championship but are yet to get their first win, drawing four and losing two of their six Premier League matches so far. They are currently one point above the relegation zone.

Chelsea, on the other hand, look capable of breaking back into the top four this season. Maresca has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play and that has paid off in recent weeks.

Whether the Blues sign a new striker in January depends on the form of Nicolas Jackson, who has started the campaign on fire.

Delap could be an option for Chelsea next summer but he isn’t the only striker on their shortlist.

Chelsea reignite interest in Jhon Duran

As we exclusively revealed on Thursday, Chelsea remain interested in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran following his fantastic start to the season.

The Colombian international scored the winning goal in Villa’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Unai Emery views Duran as an important player and hot prospect and we understand Villa have slapped a new £80m price tag on his head.

Sources say that if the 20-year-old’s form continues his price tag will be closer to £100m, with Emery very reluctant to allow him to leave the club, as was clear in the summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to match Duran’s valuation in January but we have been told that luring him away from Villa Park is ‘not impossible’, albeit difficult.

It’s understood that any new Chelsea additions would have to add significant value to the squad, fit into Maresca’s style and have a strong winning mentality.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s journey to Portman Road

Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

Liam Delap, senior club career stats

Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2022 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

