Liam Rosenior ‘out of his depth’ at Chelsea and will ‘pay the price’ as journalist makes sack claim

A prominent journalist believes that Chelsea will sack Liam Rosenior as the manager following the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, but it is hard to envisage BlueCo getting rid of him ahead of the FA Cup tie against Leeds United.

Chelsea suffered their fifth successive defeat in the Premier League on Monday, and that too without scoring, as Brighton tore them apart 3-0 at the

American Express Stadium.

Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck saw the Seagulls pick up all three points from the encounter.

It was a very poor performance from Chelsea, who are now seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Qualification for next season’s Champions League looks very tough now, and pressure will increase on manager Liam Rosenior, who was appointed in the role only in January following the departure of Enzo Maresca.

Well-known journalist Henry Winter has been scathing in his analysis of Chelsea’s performance against Brighton.

Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, believes that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, are likely to sack Rosenior, but the manager is not the only problem at the club.

The journalist wrote on X at 10:09pm on April 21: “Completely unacceptable performance by Chelsea. Embarrassing.

“No organisation, no heart, no fight, no pride, no leadership, no goal threat. It’s like they’ve given up at Brighton.

“Just because they’re near the beach doesn’t mean they’re allowed to be on it. Shameless performance.

“No wonder the fans are furious. These aren’t useless players, they’re internationals, which makes their abject showing at the Amex even worse. Overpaid underperformers.

“Liam Rosenior will probably pay the price for this string of shameful displays and results, he’s out of his depth, but he’s the symptom of the malaise at Chelsea, not the cause.

“Club needs some grown-ups, experienced football people in the boardroom, in the recruitment department and in the dressing-room.

“Chelsea are such a contrast to Brighton & Hove Albion, who are so well-run on and off the field.

“BlueCo has to look, listen and learn. Because Boehly and Eghbali are currently overseeing a self-inflicted shambles. #CFC”

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Chelsea unlikely to sack Liam Rosenior NOW

Despite the abject results and performances of Chelsea in recent weeks, BlueCo are unlikely to make an immediate decision to sack Rosenior.

Chelsea will take on Leeds United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Sacking Rosenior now would make a bad situation even worse and would create confusion among the players.

Chelsea will clearly expect a win and a much better performance against Leeds than what the team produced against Brighton, especially Rosenior.

After the loss to Brighton, Rosenior told Sky Sports when asked if this was Chelsea’s worst performance: “By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude.

“I keep coming out and defending of the players. That’s indefensible, that performance tonight.

“The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team.

“Something needs to change drastically right now.”

Rosenior added: “We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. But I can’t keep coming out here and defending some of the things we’re seeing.

“Manchester United, genuinely the result wasn’t there, I felt we turned a corner. The general attitude, spirit, determination was lacking apart from maybe three or four of the eleven.

“That is nowhere near enough for this club. I can’t come out and lie. I’ll tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance in every area.”

While BlueCo are unlikely to sack Rosenior right now, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea could sell a star player they signed only last summer.