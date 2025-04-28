Chelsea are set for a busy transfer window in which several players will leave Stamford Bridge, with sources stating we could see another ‘bomb squad’ situation as we did last summer.

The Blues are working hard behind the scenes and are pushing to get deals done early so they can have new signings in the door before the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14.

The incomings will also push some of their current squad to the fringes and that’s why several unwanted stars could find themselves pushed out and sold on this summer, which will also help to fund Enzo Maresca’s new additions.

As we first revealed on February 10, Chelsea are big admirers of Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen and are competing with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that Huijsen’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge will mean that Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is free to leave the club. The Blues recalled the 25-year-old from his loan with Crystal Palace in January, but the intention is still to sell him this summer.

Sources state that Palace would be keen on signing Chalobah on a permanent deal. The Eagles could lose their centre-back and captain Marc Guehi, with interest ramping up.

Joao Felix is set to be sold after his loan with AC Milan, while midfielder Andrey Santos has been promised a place in Chelsea’s squad following his impressive spell with Strasbourg, but could depart if he isn’t given consistent minutes.

Interest ramping up in out-of-favour Chelsea stars

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player Chelsea are keen to offload this summer, and the midfielder is generating plenty of interest.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that newly-promoted side Burnley are admirers of Dewsbury-Hall, while other Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation.

We understand that the 26-year-old would ideally like to join a side playing in Europe but he is also aware that he needs to be playing consistent minutes.

Meanwhile, sources have stated that winger Noni Madueke is a player Chelsea are willing to sell for the right price, as was the case in January.

Despite playing 28 league games this season Madueke is someone Maresca is keen to upgrade upon and with this in mind, Chelsea are in active discussions with Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens, 20, is under contract with Dortmund until 2028 and the German giants value him at £35m – a price point deemed fair by the Blues.

Finally, we also understand that Christopher Nkunku is another player with a high chance of leaving Chelsea this summer.

TEAMtalk reported on November 25th last year that Nkunku is unhappy with his lack of consistent playing time and he is open to leaving if the right opportunity arises.

The 27-year-old is wanted by Barcelona but has also been shortlisted by Arsenal, who believe he could be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nkunku could leave for as little as £40m this summer and that is viewed as a bargain by his suitors.

