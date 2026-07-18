According to reports, a deal between Chelsea and Como for Trevoh Chalobah is now ‘all but finalised’, while Mamadou Sarr is also set to leave.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been very active in the transfer market as they prepare for next season under new boss Xabi Alonso.

The Blues are working on several exits to raise funds for signings, with Chalobah looking increasingly likely to be the next player to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah has had a rollercoaster ride at Chelsea in recent seasons, and he now appears ready for a new challenge away from his boyhood club.

At the end of last month, we reported that Crystal Palace had turned down the chance to sign Chalobah this summer, though a move to Serie A has looked more likely.

We also reported on June 29 that he wants to join Serie A outfit Como, who Cesc Fabregas manages, and this deal is now edging closer.

Now, La Provincia di Como (via Sport Witness) claims Chalobah’s proposed move to Como can now be ‘considered all but finalised’, with the Serie A side reaching an ‘agreement’ with Chelsea over a 32 million euro deal (£27m).

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Mamadou Sarr to follow Trevoh Chalobah in leaving Chelsea

It is also stated that Chalobah to Como is ‘almost done’ and is expected to be completed ‘in the next few hours’ after they ‘gained an upper hand’ over Inter Milan.

And young defender Sarr could follow Chalobah out the door at Stamford Bridge, with The Evening Standard reporting that the Blues are ‘prepared’ to let him leave on loan this summer.

The same report states that the Blues and Sarr are yet to make a final decision on his future, while he is set to hold talks with Alonso over his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Still, it is noted that the centre-back could move to another Premier League to gain more experience after his current club opened the door to his exit.

The report explains: ‘Standard Sport understands that Chelsea are keen for Sarr to move on loan to a Premier League club next season, though the 20-year-old has several options elsewhere.

‘Chelsea have also not ruled out keeping Sarr at the club next term, and Alonso is expected to hold talks with the former Strasbourg captain to determine his future.’

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