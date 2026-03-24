Chelsea have reportedly decided what it will take to part ways with head coach Liam Rosenior, while TEAMtalk can reveal a candidate to replace him.

Rosenior is only 19 matches into his reign at Chelsea, but there have already been reports that his job is at risk.

This follows a disastrous March, in which the Blues have lost five of their last seven matches across all competitions to exit the Champions League and slip to sixth in the Premier League.

It has felt as if the Chelsea job is proving a step too far for Rosenior at this stage in his development as a coach, with the former Strasbourg and Hull City boss sorely lacking top-level experience.

This has been made clear via several baffling outbursts and decisions, but a report from The Telegraph‘s Matt Law claims Chelsea have decided that he is ‘safe’ even if they ‘miss out on the Champions League this season’.

Law goes as far as to say that the Blues hierarchy are not intending to hold a ‘formal review’ into Rosenior’s future until 2027. Also, the ‘only scenario in which that stance could change would be if Chelsea were to implode over the final weeks of the season, but there is no expectation of that happening’.

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Chelsea identifies a potential replacement for Rosenior

This information aligns with our report on Sunday, which stated that Rosenior’s position at Stamford Bridge remains secure even after the demoralising 3-0 loss against Everton.

However, we have since reported that failure to qualify for the Champions League could prompt a change at Chelsea, who are lining up a stunning move for Como boss Cesc Fabregas.

In the same report, we have noted that the Blues face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City for Fabregas, with it being speculated that head coach Pep Guardiola may decide to leave the Etihad at the end of this season.

Fabregas would certainly be an upgrade on Rosenior as the Spaniard is emerging as one of the best young coaches in Europe.

He currently has Serie A outfit Como in contention for Champions League qualification, though it has been explained why this story about the relative Italian minnows is not the fairytale it seems.

Latest Chelsea news: ‘Madness’ Rosenior decision blasted as ins and outs loom

Pundit Paul Merson certainly thinks Rosenior should be sacked, with the Arsenal legend hitting out at Chelsea over their “madness” appointment.

And there could be more outgoings from Chelsea in the summer, with a report claiming one of their defenders could be sold to Liverpool as part of a low-cost transfer.

But Chelsea may replace him with a 40 million euro-rated AC Milan star who is currently making waves in Serie A.