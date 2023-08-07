Chelsea in dreamland as superstar forward tells PSG he wants out, names preferred destination

Chelsea target Neymar has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club, and the forward’s ideal destination has been made clear.

Neymar has been with PSG since 2017, when he moved from Barcelona for a fee of £190million, which remains the transfer world record. In the six years since he moved, the forward has played 173 games.

During that time, Neymar has bagged 118 goals and provided 77 assists.

For the best part of a decade, he’s been up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the biggest talents in world football.

With that being said, it’s unsurprising that a lot of sides want to snare him if given the opportunity. In the past few months alone, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with Neymar.

Before last season, the Gunners would likely never have even been considered as a destination for the superstar. However, after they ran Manchester City close in the title race, they’ve gained respect from a lot of places.

Mikel Arteta’s side were named as an “incredible move” for the Brazilian by Julio Baptista.

However, it’s Chelsea who seem the most serious of any Premier League side in pursuit of the forward. It’s been reported that they are aiming to sign him, and have even made contact with his representatives regarding a move.

Neymar tells PSG he wants out

Being able to afford him seems no problem at all. Chelsea spent over £500million last season, and cash-rich Todd Boehly has brought a lot of money back in by selling some big names this summer.

As such, the latest developments will be music to the ears of everybody at the club.

Indeed, L’Equipe reports Neymar has informed PSG of his desire to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sports‘ Kaveh Solhekol reinforces those claims, and adds that the Brazilian superstar would ‘ideally’ like to return to former side Barcelona.

However, it’s suggested that move would be difficult, as the Spanish side might struggle to afford him due to ongoing financial problems.

Chelsea interest is mentioned, with Solhekol citing discussions the Stamford Bridge outfit had over the signing of Neymar in January.

While they’re not his preferred destination, that they have actively shown a desire to sign him despite his age and injury troubles puts them in a good position.

It’s stated the forward is ‘not thought to be a key player’ for PSG coach Luis Enrique, and that he wants to build a ‘younger, hungrier team’.

Neymar will be keen on joining a side that does want him after telling his current employers he wants out, and Chelsea fit the bill.

While they’ve already signed four forwards this summer, they signed six in total last season, so there’s no reason to suggest they won’t follow suit in this window.

READ MORE: ‘Looks set for Chelsea’ – Man Utd, Liverpool to miss out on crazy midfield bargain, as Pochettino plots four more signings