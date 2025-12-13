Chelsea have exploded into the lead in the race to sign one of the Netherlands’ most exciting talents, leapfrogging Newcastle in the race for his signature, per reports.

The Blues have a long history of investing in the world’s best young talents, and that has continued under Enzo Maresca, with the likes of Estevao, Marc Guiu, and Jorrel Hato arriving during his reign.

Chelsea have now set their sights on signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. The 19-year-old has established himself as one of AZ’s most important players, having notched two goals and two assists in 14 league appearances this season.

As reported previously, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid are also admirers of the teenager, who has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

According to a report from The i, Chelsea, Newcastle and Spurs are making the most concrete moves for Smit, but it is the Blues who lead the charge.

‘There has been recent dialogue between Chelsea and Smit’s camp, although it’s unclear whether they will make a move in January, with the Blues expecting more of a quiet winter transfer window after revamping their squad in the close season,’ the report reads.

‘Newcastle remain interested in Smit, who they have been aware of since his breakthrough season last year, but sources have appeared less optimistic about the chances of signing the midfielder in recent weeks despite Howe’s enthusiasm about him.’

It is claimed that while AZ want to keep hold of Smit, bids in the region of £30m could force the Dutch side into a reluctant sale.

Chelsea hold talks over exciting transfer

“I have to be careful what I say, but I coached Pedri at Barcelona and I see things in Kees Smit that remind me of him,” Koeman said about Smit, in November.

“The changes of direction, the use of both feet, the vision of the game — these are things I noticed in Pedri at the time.”

Chelsea would risk missing out on Smit if they decide against moving for him in January, as it seems only a matter of time until he makes a switch to a top side.

But with talks happening with the players camp, they have clearly shown their intent as they weigh up a future move for the midfielder.

Chelsea do have quality options such as Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield, but if Smit’s potential is anything to go by, he could one day be a player at that level.

