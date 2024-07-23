Chelsea exclusive: Blues players ‘upset’ and ‘shocked’ over treatment of Maresca outcast

Chelsea are doing all they can to sell Trevoh Chalobah

TEAMtalk understands that a number of Chelsea players are shocked over how the club has treated Trevoh Chalobah, who looks likely to leave this summer.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer window, as they have already secured deals for five players. With Enzo Maresca keen to put his stamp on the squad, more transfer activity is expected in the coming weeks.

Along with players coming in, the club is also looking to offload a number of stars who are now deemed surplus to requirements.

The likes of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson have already departed and further sales are expected in the coming weeks.

One player who now looks almost certain to leave is Chalobah after the 25-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season squad travelling to the USA.

Chalobah joined the Chelsea academy back in 2008 when he was just eight years old and he’s been on the books at the club for his entire professional career to date.

Along with enjoying loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient, the defender has made 80 senior appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in 2021.

The club sent a clear message to Chalobah when they left him out of their pre-season squad heading to the USA and that decision has seemingly not gone down well with his teammates.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a large number of Chelsea players are upset and shocked over how the club has treated the 25-year-old.

Chalobah has turned down three Premier League moves

It’s understood that Chalobah himself is waiting for the perfect opportunity before he commits to leaving his boyhood club.

Given he’s still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, the 25-year-old is in no immediate rush to decide upon his next club.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk earlier this month, Chalobah has already rejected offers from three Premier League clubs as he waits for the right move. The three clubs in question are Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Despite his lack of action last season and the fact he isn’t in Maresca’s plans going forward, there is no panic from Chalobah’s side to secure an immediate move away from the club.

This has seemingly frustrated Chelsea decision-makers as they are keen to cash in on the academy graduate as soon as possible.

