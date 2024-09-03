Chelsea exclusive: Turkish giants plot cunning move to land Maresca outcast on cheap loan

Fenerbahce have recently shown interest in Ben Chilwell, with the Turkish club managed by Jose Mourinho looking to strengthen the squad with a new left-back after the departure of Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton.

Chilwell – who is currently out of Chelsea’s plans and highly appreciated by the Portuguese manager – is among the potential targets for the Turkish outfit.

Fenerbahce, in their contacts with Chelsea to collect info on costs and conditions for a potential transfer, have expressed their intention to take the player on loan, also offering Chilwell the chance to play regularly, something that is now impossible with the Blues under Enzo Maresca.

However, Fenerbahce – after discussing with Chelsea – have explored other names in recent days, but none – at present – have fully satisfied the Turkish club, who still consider Chilwell at the top of their list.

To find a possible agreement with Chelsea, and also with the player, Fener has already foreseen a clear strategy: they want to wait for the last days of the Turkish market – which will close on September 13 – trying to leverage the fact that Ben is out of all Chelsea’s projects, to obtain an advantageous and inexpensive loan.

Fresh Chilwell talks to take place

A new round of contacts is expected over the weekend, with the parties updating to understand the margins of negotiation based on these terms.

Chilwell, for his part, would not like to leave the Premier League, but also remaining on the sidelines of the project at least until January, is an option that, obviously, doesn’t satisfy him.

The 27-year-old England international, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £45million deal in 2020, has scored nine goals in 106 appearances for Chelsea since his switch.

As for Maresca’s men, they are back in action on September 14 after the international break when they head to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

