Chelsea exile could be given Borussia Dortmund escape chance as Bundesliga giants eye Liverpool target

Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a potential January move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, while they are also interested in a confirmed Liverpool target.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Dortmund have drawn up a shortlist of left-back targets for the January window and the Chelsea man is one potential option.

The Bundesliga side were offered the chance to sign Chilwell over the summer but turned down the opportunity. Due to the good relations between the two clubs from prior business, there was some hope a deal could be struck but the German club were not convinced.

Dortmund had previously hoped to make Ian Maatsen’s loan move permanent, but that didn’t happen and the Dutchman ultimately signed for Aston Villa.

Chilwell remains on their shortlist but he is not alone, with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez also on their radar, per TEAMtalk sources.

Dortmund have sent scouts to watch Kerkez in action this season and he has been in fine form for the Cherries, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table.

They will have to battle with Liverpool and potentially Chelsea too if they do make a move for the 20-year-old Hungarian international. Bournemouth are expecting bids for Kerkez in January but they are reluctant to sell him, so a transfer next summer is more likely.

DON’T MISS: Dele Alli, Navas, Choupo-Moting and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

Chelsea ready to sell Dortmund target – sources

Chelsea are very keen to sell Chilwell to help fund their transfer business and TEAMtalk sources say they will attempt to do so in January.

There is interest in Chilwell from the Premier League and around Europe, so there could potentially be a bidding war for his services this winter.

The England international is not rated by Enzo Maresca and has been left out of the first team. He was also not named in Chelsea’s squad for the Europa Conference League.

Chilwell has played just 45 minutes of football so far this season and that came against Barrow in the Carabao Cup. It is very likely that he will be on the move in January and a switch to Dortmund is a possibility, although he is not the Bundesliga side’s top target as things stand.

Chelsea transfer latest: Barcelona target Blues star / Ipswich man eyed

Chelsea could part ways with other players in January and as we exclusively revealed, Carney Chukwuemeka could be one who leaves.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Barcelona have identified Chukwuemeka as a target, with the Blues ready to consider bids in the region of £30m for him this winter.

The 21-year-old midfielder is on the fringes of Maresca’s squad and has made just one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup. Despite being seen as a top talent, he’s considered a player that Chelsea would sell in the coming windows.

Chukwuemeka is keen to prove himself at Stamford Bridge but that looks difficult as things stand, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

A loan with an obligation or option to buy would be preferable for Barcelona, who continue to face considerable financial challenges. However, Chelsea would prefer a full sale as they look to make additions of their own.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has put in some good performances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Delap joined Ipswich from Manchester City on a permanent deal worth £15m at the start of the season. He’s since notched four goals in eight Premier League appearances.

Reports suggest that Tottenham are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 21-year-old, however, with Ipswich ready to consider offers in the region of €40m (£33m / $43m), despite Delap’s importance to them potentially staying in the top flight.

READ MORE: Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Arsenal star 6th, Tottenham striker 7th…

IN FOCUS: Ben Chilwell vs Milos Kerkez, 2023/24 stats

Premier League stats from the 2023/24 season