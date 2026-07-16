According to reports, there is now an ‘agreement’ for Trevoh Chalobah to leave Chelsea, and Enzo Fernandez could follow him out the door.

Following the arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso and a dire 2025/26 campaign, Chelsea are in the process of rebuilding their squad ahead of next season.

So far this summer, Chelsea have invested around £100m on signings, and they have recouped around the same via player sales.

And the Blues still have plenty to do this summer, with Chalobah potentially to be their next player to leave.

Chelsea have made the English centre-back available for a summer sale, and we reported at the end of last month that Serie A outfit Como, managed by club legend Cesc Fabregas, are leading the race to sign him.

Now, Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sport Witness) claims an ‘agreement has been reached’ over Chalobah, with Como ‘ready to close the deal’ with a ‘final meeting scheduled’.

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Enzo Fernandez could also leave after World Cup heroics

The report does not mention the fee, but it has been reported that the Blues want around £30m for their academy product this summer.

And Fernandez could follow Chalobah out the door this summer.

The midfielder was arguably Chelsea’s top performer last season, but he comes with a lot of baggage and is heavily linked with an exit.

Fernandez has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs, but we reported last month that Real Madrid are confident of signing him this summer.

Now, talkSPORT are reporting that Jose Mourinho’s side have made Fernandez a ‘top target’ this summer, though a deal hinges on Real Madrid meeting Chelsea’s valuation of 120 million euros (£105m) for their prized asset.

And former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has warned Chelsea that Fernandez will not turn down a move to Real Madrid.

Riise told bestbettingsites: “For players coming from South American countries, when Real Madrid or someone of that stature comes in, it’s really hard to keep them. It’s incredibly difficult. We’ve seen it before.

“Also, there have been some issues with Fernández at Chelsea under the previous management when Liam Rosenior left him out for a couple of games. If they try to block a move to Madrid, it’s going to cause too many issues at the club.

“They have a new manager now, so it all depends on what the new manager thinks and whether Enzo likes the manager’s style or not. But if Real Madrid come calling, it’s hard to keep a player.”

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