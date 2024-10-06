Chelsea express ‘serious interest’ in confirmed Liverpool target, with €50m January bid mooted

Chelsea have reportedly ‘expressed a serious interest’ in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who is also a target for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a winger or striker, is considered one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga on his day and is only expected to improve.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea will only spend big in January if they feel a player could immediately improve their starting XI, with Enzo Maresca happy with his squad.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are very interested in signing Adeyemi in a deal that could reach £42m (€50m; $55m).

The Blues have been scouting the Dortmund star closely this season but are already familiar with him after his match-winning performance against them in the Champions League a year ago.

Adeyemi scored the winner in Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Round of 16 first leg. He also scored in the return leg but it was ruled out for offside and the Blues ultimately won 2-1 on aggregate.

The Dutchman’s performance didn’t go unnoticed though and now Chelsea are reportedly considering a bid for him in the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Man Utd insider reveals why Chelsea is perfect move for Jadon Sancho; explains Old Trafford issues

Liverpool favourites to sign Adeyemi – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that it is unlikely that Chelsea will spend big in January, so it seems unlikely that they’ll be signing Adeyemi anytime soon.

We feel that Liverpool is a more likely destination for the Dortmund forward. As we exclusively revealed last month, Adeyemi is on the Reds’ shortlist as they look to revamp their attacking options in 2025.

Those behind the scenes at Anfield believe it’s likely that Mo Salah will leave on a free transfer next summer to join a Saudi Pro League club, which will leave a major void in Liverpool’s squad.

Adeyemi, along with Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo figure highly on the Reds’ wanted list.

Adeyemi is under contract until 2027 and has no release clause in his deal, which puts Dortmund in a strong position for negotiations.

He is an important player for the German giants and has scored two goals in five Bundesliga appearances so far this season, as well as contributing three assists.

Chelsea could axe quartet in January

While Chelsea are reluctant to make any big-money signings this summer, TEAMtalk understands that four unwanted stars could be on the way out.

Reports suggest that Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka, who are both yet to make a Premier League appearance this term, have been deemed surplus to requirements by the Blues.

Sources close to Chelsea have also told us that the Blues are willing to listen to offers for defensive duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in the January transfer window.

Selling the four players could give Chelsea some funds to reinvest. They are more likely to sign an out-and-out striker than Adeyemi, however, even though he can play in that position when required.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface is the man at the top of their striker shortlist. Whether Chelsea move for him in January depends on the form of Nicolas Jackson, who has been excellent this season, and if they make some money from player sales.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah replacement: SEVEN top-class attackers Liverpool could sign as contract D-Day looms

STATS: Karim Adeyemi since joining Dortmund in 2022