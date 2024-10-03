Chelsea are reportedly tracking the progress of rising Santos star Joao Pedro Chermont, with a view to a possible transfer in the near future.

According to Brazil publication UOL, the 18-year-old is being ‘closely monitored’ by Chelsea; so much so that they sent a scout to see him in last month’s win over Operario.

The report adds the Blues had a bid in the region of €6 million (£5m, €6.6m) rejected by the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B team in August, but they may return with an improved offer in the January transfer window.

The right-back, however, signed a new deal until the end of 2027 earlier this year and is said to have a release clause worth a whopping €70m (£58.8m , $77.2m) release clause.

Despite that, it is understood that Santos, who are trying to get back into the Brazilian top-flight after relegation last season, will accept a fee below that amount. How much below for Todd Boehly’s Chelsea remains to be seen.

Early signs of promise

Chelsea are increasingly looking in the Brazilian transfer market these days, with 17-year-old Estevao Willian set to join from Palmeiras in 2025 and Gremio’s Gabriel Mec, 16, has reportedly agreed to make the switch the following year.

While those two teenagers are playing in Brazil’s top-flight for their respective clubs, JP Chermont’s side are playing in the division below.

He is clearly highly-rated at Santos, as he is now a first-team regular, signed a new contract back in March, and has a hefty release clause.

And if Chelsea are monitoring his progress already, the Brazil Under-17 international – who has scored two goals and notched three assists in 24 appearances this season – clearly is a prodigious talent.

If the former Noroeste academy player can help Santos return to Serie A, with the Black and White primed for an immediate return to the top-flight as they are currently second in the division, then it may be prudent to see how he fares in the league above to further test his credentials.

With Reece James and Malo Gusto Chelsea’s main options at right-back, JP Chermont could be an exciting one for the future.

Chelsea eye former Man City youngster

Much has been made of Chelsea’s failed efforts to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian currently spending the season on loan at Galatasaray.

And although forward Nicolas Jackson has been in this goals this term, they are still looking for another marksman up top. TEAMtalk has since revealed that that has led to links with former Manchester City attacker and Ipswich Town ace Liam Delap.

Another striker on their radar is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran – who is one of the most in-form forwards in world football at present.

The Blues were keen on signing the Colombia international this summer but were unable to do so. If they return for the 20-year-old, who has scored six goals this season, TEAMtalk understands Villa will demand at least £80m (€95m, $105m) for his services.

Finally, Atletico Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell as their latest target – hot on the heels of signing midfielder Conor Gallagher from Stamford Bridge.