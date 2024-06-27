Chelsea have all but secured the signing of 18-year-old Barcelona star Marc Guiu but they are still looking to bring in a more experienced striker.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Serhou Guirassy but they’ve so far struggled to tie up deals for key targets.

Alexander Isak is the latest name that can be added to that list after Chelsea held talks with Newcastle over a deal for the Swedish international.

Isak is undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in the Premier League and has the potential to be a game-changing signing for Chelsea.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Magpies’ price tag for Isak is ‘too high.’ He claims Eddie Howe would only let him go if a ‘crazy offer’ arrives. There has been talk that the figure could be around £115m.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have now joined the ‘long list’ of clubs interested in Fulham centre-forward Rodrigo Muniz as they eye alternatives to Isak.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent second half of 2023/24 for the Cottagers, scoring nine goals in his last 16 Premier League games.

That saw him capture the attention of multiple clubs with Tottenham among those keeping an eye on his situation.

Fulham star ‘discussed’ by Chelsea

Muniz is only under contract until 2026 and Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that contrary to reports, he hasn’t been offered a new deal by Fulham.

Jacobs claims that Muniz is now an ‘option’ for the Blues and has been ‘discussed’ by Enzo Maresca to lead the line at Stamford Bridge next season.

The manager is looking to bring in more competition for Nicolas Jackson as he aims to take his team back to the top of the Premier League table.

Muniz fits into Chelsea’s transfer philosophy of buying young players with high potential. It’s suggested that Fulham have slapped a £50m price tag on the forward, so he certainly won’t be cheap.

Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson is another name on their shortlist, per the report, but he would be a more expensive signing than Muniz.

Reports last summer claimed that the Seagulls value the Republic of Ireland international at over £100m but that may have dropped somewhat after a somewhat disappointing 2023/24, in which he scored only six Premier League goals.

