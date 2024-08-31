Jadon Sancho has completed his loan switch to Chelsea (image from CFC)

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy included in the deal.

The 24-year-old’s future has been the subject of intense speculation all summer, which came to a head earlier this week when Juventus agreed a deal to sign him.

However, Sancho made it clear to his representatives and Man Utd that he wanted to join Chelsea and the player has finally got his wish on deadline day.

Chelsea’s obligation to buy fee is set at a £20m fixed sum plus £5m in add-ons – a whopping £48m less than the £73m the Red Devils paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

Sancho had a public falling out with Erik ten Hag last season and was exiled from the squad, before he joined former club Dortmund on a six-month loan.

Sancho and Ten Hag buried the hatchet at the start of this season but Man Utd have been actively looking to offload him, largely due to his £300,000 per week wages.

The winger showed signs of getting back to his best with the Bundesliga giants and played a key role in helping them reach the Champions League final.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in signing Sancho this summer, including Dortmund and, most notably, Juventus.

Earlier this week they had a loan with obligation offer accepted for Sancho, similar to the one Chelsea have ultimately signed him for, only the Blues offered better personal terms.

Chelsea get Sancho after transfer saga

Sancho’s arrival at Stamford Bridge leaves Enzo Maresca with him, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Pedro Neto as his natural winger options.

He has been brought in as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has joined Arsenal on a straight loan deal.

As previously reported, talks between Man Utd and Chelsea were held over a swap deal for Sterling and Sancho, but the Red Devils ultimately decided against pursuing Sterling.

Erik ten Hag’s wingers now consist of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Sancho will not be available for Chelsea’s clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday but could feature in their following game against Bournemouth.

The ex-Dortmund man will hope to get back to his best at Stamford Bridge and fight his way back into the England squad, under new Three Lions boss Lee Carsley.

