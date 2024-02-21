Chelsea flop in ‘limbo’ faces ‘complicated exit’ as Euro giants distance themselves from deal

Reports from Spain have suggested that a Chelsea star faces a ‘complicated exit’ from the club this summer unless their demands are lowered.

It seems as if Chelsea could be gearing up for a busy transfer window once again. Along with a number of stars that they have their eyes on, the club are also keen on shifting some of the deadwood.

Mauricio Pochettino is still working with a fairly bloated squad and a number of high-earners are currently out on loan. One of those players is Kepa Arrizabalaga who now faces an awkward exit.

Signed for £72million in 2018, the Spanish goalkeeper is Chelsea’s sixth most expensive signing of all time. The 29-year-old has spent this season on loan with Real Madrid, but all is not well with the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid originally signed Kepa as a short-term replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois. While the Chelsea loanee did start the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he’s since lost his starting spot to Andriy Lunin.

A report from AS has provided the latest on his situation in Spain as Chelsea ponder what to do with the 29-year-old.

The report states that the goalkeeper is now ‘in limbo’ as he faces a ‘complicated exit’ from the Blues at the end of the season.

Chelsea are reportedly looking for €15-17m for the goalkeeper in the summer and Real Madrid aren’t interested in signing him at that price point.

Kepa faces a difficult situation

The Spanish shot-stopper is now firmly behind Lunin in the pecking order at Real Madrid as the Ukrainian star has taken his chance to step up in recent months.

While Kepa has previously stated his desire to join Real Madrid on a permanent basis, this no longer seems likely, especially with Courtois set to return at the start of next season.

During an interview with Marca in the summer, Kepa claimed that Pochettino wanted to keep him at Chelsea, but the goalkeeper pushed for the move to Real Madrid.

“It is true that at Chelsea Pochettino wanted me to stay and he told me that I was going to play, that he trusted me, but I thought that a change would be good for me. I wanted a change,” Kepa told the Spanish press.

Chelsea did sign two goalkeepers of their own in the summer in Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic who have shared the number one spot this season.

The Spanish goalkeeper is still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, although it seems the club will try their best and move him on when his loan deal expires.

