Chelsea flop told January exit is ‘great idea’ as pundit names the ‘perfect club’ to rebuild career

A January exit could be on the cards for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Stan Collymore has told the 22-year-old where he should go next.

It’s no secret that Mudryk has struggled to live up to the hype at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are already considering sending the winger out on loan.

A recent report clarified Chelsea’s stance on the Ukrainian star and how they would be willing to sanction a loan move in the January transfer window.

Chelsea splashed a whopping £89million on the youngster back in January and they haven’t seen much from the former Shakhtar Donetsk star so far.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Mudryk has only started in one league match as Ben Chilwell has regularly got the nod to start on the left-hand side.

As Mudryk is tied down to a long-term contract, Chelsea will still be holding out hope that he comes good in the future, but he won’t be developing much by sitting on the bench.

A loan move could be the best thing for his career right now and Collymore certainly thinks that this would benefit the winger right now.

“There have been some reports that a January loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk could be on the cards. I actually think that’s a great idea,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“Let’s not forget, this is a young player who played just 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk before Chelsea signed him for nearly £90 million.

“Some players can live up to the hype, others can’t, and so far, Mudryk has massively failed. He can still fulfil his potential – he’s only 22 years old but he has to rack up more games before Chelsea can expect him to be their first-choice left winger. He is simply too inexperienced.”

Where would be best for Mudryk?

If Chelsea do make Mudryk available for a loan move in January, plenty of clubs will no doubt be interested. While he’s not yet got going at Stamford Bridge, his natural talent has shone through at times.

Chelsea currently have 12 players out on loan and Mudryk could join that long list in January. Plenty of Premier League clubs will likely be sniffing around a loan deal, but Collymore thinks Mudryk should look elsewhere.

“When it comes to what clubs should try and snap Mudryk up, I know Roberto De Zerbi is a big fan – he even said he could win the Ballon d’Or in the future, but I wouldn’t send him out on loan to another Premier League club,” the pundit adds.

“As for Brighton, it’d actually be an insult to the likes of Kaoru Mitoma to even suggest Mudryk could go there and get in the team ahead of him.

“I think he needs to drop down a tier but go and play for a club where the expectation to win week in and week out is just as high as it is at Chelsea.

“Whether or not they’d have him is another matter, but I think Borussia Dortmund could be the perfect club to get Mudryk firing and on the right track to becoming the player he has the potential to be.”

