Chelsea focused on supreme Victor Osimhen alternative as Pochettino’s big striker plans emerge

Chelsea could sign Jonathan David as an alternative to Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have made signing a new centre-forward their priority for the summer transfer window and their top target has always been Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international fired his team to the Serie A title last season, scoring a stunning 26 goals in 32 league appearances, which caught the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Osimhen has continued that form this term, scoring 13 goals in 21 league matches so far. Chelsea have already held talks with his representatives but reports suggest that they could miss out.

Paris Saint-Germain are also working hard on a deal for the Napoli talisman, who has a £113m release clause in his contract that must be met.

As a result, Chelsea are eyeing alternatives to Osimhen and Lille star Jonathan David is the next name on Chelsea’s shortlist.

He could provide competition for Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, who has scored 13 goals this season but Pochettino doesn’t seem fully convinced about him.

Lille to demand £52m for Chelsea target

According to reports from Spain, as cited by CaughtOffside, the Blues have ‘set their sights’ on signing David this summer.

Several clubs are keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old, who is widely considered to be one of the best centre-forwards in France.

David has scored an impressive 17 goals in 24 league appearances for Lille this season, making him Ligue 1’s second-top goal scorer behind Kylian Mbappe.

Lille are understandably reluctant to lose their main source of goals but it’s claimed that the French side would accept an offer of £52m for David this summer.

This may be a high fee, but is significantly less than what Chelsea would have to pay to sign their top target Osimhen.

If David could continue his current scoring form in the Premier League, he could be exactly what the Blues need to challenge at the top of the table again.

Pochettino’s side have endured another disappointing season and sit in ninth place in the table, which has piled pressure on the manager.

Qualification for European football is still possible, but their embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday has dented their hopes.

Jackson missed a couple of big chances in that game which has only further highlighted Chelsea’s need for a new number nine.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea launches a concrete offer for David in the coming months, as the report suggests.