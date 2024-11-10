Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could reportedly leave Chelsea next year in a shock move after struggling for minutes under Enzo Maresca.

The French international joined the Blues in the summer of 2023 after a sensational run of form for RB Leipzig, where he scored 70 goals in 172 appearances.

But injuries and competition for a starting spot has limited Nkunku’s game time for Chelsea to just 30 appearances so far, in which he has notched 13 goals.

Nkunku has started just one Premier League game this season and according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, he could pursue a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season, although a departure in January is off the cards.

“Christopher Nkunku is currently not planning a transfer this winter,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“However, the 26y/o’s situation at Chelsea is challenging. He is in top form and highly motivated, but despite scoring 10 goals in competitive matches this season, the French striker is not a regular starter.

“If Nkunku‘s situation does not improve by the summer, a departure from Chelsea FC could become a possibility.”

Nkunku linked with shock Chelsea exit

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Maresca is happy with his Chelsea squad and isn’t expecting a busy January transfer window in terms of incomings or outgoings.

Nkunku may not be a consistent starter but his versality in that he can play as a winger, attacking midfielder or striker makes him an important squad player at least.

In an interview last month, Maresca suggested that it is unlikely that Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson will play together often. Jackson has nailed down his spot in the starting XI this season by scoring six goals in 10 Premier League appearances.

“I’ll be honest with Chris Nkunku and all of them,” Maresca said.

“I’ve told them since day one that we cannot play with 7/8 attacking players, otherwise there is no defensive balance”. Nkunku and Jackson can compete and they’re ready.”

Nkunku joined Chelsea for £52m and is on a long-term contract which is valid until 2029. His deal does not include a release clause, so they will be under no pressure at all to sell even if the forward pushes for an exit.

Chelsea round-up: Osimhen latest / Jonathan David eyed

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, who they tried to sign over the summer. The Blues were in negotiations with the striker’s entourage until the final hours of the window, but were ultimately unable to secure a deal.

The Napoli striker was loaned out to Galatasaray after Antonio Conte dropped him from his squad due to the fact he was pushing to leave.

Osimhen has a break clause in his loan agreement, so Chelsea could reignite their pursuit of him in January. Recent reports have suggested that Galatasaray could sign the forward on a permanent deal but sources have informed TEAMtalk that there is ‘zero chance’ of this happening, so Chelsea still have control of the situation.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly one of six Premier League clubs interested in Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

David will be able to hold pre-contract talks with non-French clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Reports suggest that Juventus are favourites to sign the Canadian international but Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

