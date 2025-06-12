Chelsea are planning a new bid for Mike Maignan, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Premier League club already have a response in mind if AC Milan continue to play hardball over the transfer fee.

Having finished fourth in the Premier League table and winning the Conference League last season, Chelsea are determined to make important signings in the summer transfer window and elevate their squad to the next level. The Blues will be looking to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title next season and understand the need to reinforce certain departments in their squad.

One of the areas that Chelsea are keen to improve upon is the goalkeeper, with Robert Sanchez not always impressing.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea remain keen on a summer deal for AC Milan and France international goalkeeper Maignan, despite Milan rebuffing their efforts to tie up his signing ahead of the Club World Cup deadline.

As a result, sources have confirmed that the Blues are ready to try again and are gearing up for a fresh push to sign the 29-year-old.

Maignan has made no secret of his desire to join Chelsea and is furious with Milan for rejecting offers despite a narrow gap in valuations.

Chelsea’s determination to land Maignan underscores head coach Enzo Maresca’s vision to secure a world-class goalkeeper as the cornerstone of his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Negotiations stalled when Chelsea believed Milan were inflating Maignan’s asking price – around £20million – because of the Club World Cup.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are undeterred and plan to table a new bid in the coming weeks.

Even if that fails, the London club are not going to give up the prospect of bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Maignan, who has one year left on his Milan contract, has been offered the prospect of a pre-contract agreement in January 2026 if a summer move does not materialise, a move that could see Chelsea secure him for free next year.

Both Chelsea and Maignan, though, are keen to finalise a deal now.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Enzo Maresca demands key in Mike Maignan pursuit – sources

Maignan’s frustration stems from Milan’s reluctance to negotiate, despite his stellar performances last season that saw him keep 13 clean sheets in 37 Serie A games.

The former Lille star’s shot-stopping prowess and commanding presence make him Maresca’s top target to replace Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, both of whom Chelsea are open to selling.

Sources have emphasised that Maresca has stressed the need for a ‘top goalkeeper’ to compete with the Premier League’s elite, and Maignan’s pedigree – coupled with his vocal desire for a new challenge – makes him the perfect fit.

Chelsea’s transfer ambitions signal their intent to improve the squad ahead of a pivotal season.

With Financial Fair Play constraints less of an issue, offloading Sanchez or Petrovic could add even more headroom, while Maignan’s arrival would bolster a defensive unit that has shown promise but lacks consistency.

Latest Chelsea news: Man Utd blow, Nico Williams competition

Chelsea have missed out on the signing of a top teenager to Manchester United, according to a report.

A report has revealed the new blow that Chelsea have faced in their quest to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s hopes of signing Jamie Gittens are still alive despite two bids being turned down.

POLL: Who has been Chelsea’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?