Chelsea and Man City are in the mix to sign Zadok Yohanna

According to reports, Chelsea have swooped to match Newcastle United’s offer for AIK winger Zadok Yohanna, who is also wanted by Manchester City.

Following the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Chelsea’s new manager, the Blues will have to be busy in the transfer market to make the necessary improvements after an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

The Blues require immediate upgrades with a new goalkeeper, centre-back and striker, but they continue to plan for the future by attracting some of the best young talents to Stamford Bridge.

And their next arrival could be 18-year-old winger Yohanna, who contributed five goals and four assists in his 12 appearances for Swedish side AIK during the 2025/26 campaign.

And Yohanna’s form has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this week, we reported that Chelsea and Man City are in a battle to sign the teenage sensation, with a move to the Premier League considered ‘most likely’ this summer.

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Chelsea and Newcastle United have had ‘bids accepted’ worth £21.6m for the winger, with the Blues stepping up their interest after the Magpies ‘made a rival offer’ to Brighton.

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The ball is in Yoanna’s court with likely winner between Chelsea and Newcastle pretty clear

Before this update, AIK confirmed that they were in negotiations over Yohanna’s sale.

They said in a statement: ‘AIK Fotboll has initiated negotiations regarding the sale of player Zadok Yohanna. The current bid indicates a net profit effect higher than £20m.

‘If and when an agreement has been reached, this will be communicated.’

And The Daily Mail also state that the 18-year-old ‘must now decide his destination’, and it is safe to assume that he will choose Chelsea out of these two clubs because they still have the greater pull.

Chelsea will not finish with this signing, and ex-Blues defender Glen Johnson has explained why his former club should target Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez this summer.

Johnson told Football.London: “I think Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid would be perfect. He seems like he’s on the move this summer and that’s exactly the type of player Chelsea need to go out and snap up.

“He’s a great player, his work ethic is absolutely through the roof, and he’s a perfectly well-rounded striker.

“He has proven in the past he can score goals in the Premier League during his time at Man City, and if they could do a sensible deal, offering someone the other way, for example, then that would be a brilliant signing.

“Chelsea fans would be buzzing with seeing him coming through the door.”

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