Chelsea hold positive talks with Xabi Alonso but BlueCo have SEVEN more candidates

Chelsea have held talks with Xabi Alonso over becoming the club’s next permanent head coach, TEAMtalk can confirm, but there are other candidates in the frame for the role at Stamford Bridge, too.

The former Real Madrid boss has been out of work since his departure from Estadio Bernabeu midway through the season, but sources state that he is now actively assessing a return to management ahead of the summer.

As TEAMtalk revealed back in early April, Alonso has been preparing for his next move and remains highly regarded by several elite clubs across Europe, including Liverpool.

The Spaniard continues to have strong links to Merseyside and remains admired internally at Anfield, as Liverpool assess Arne Slot’s position heading into the new campaign.

However, Liverpool are currently expected to continue with Slot, and Alonso has made it clear he is open to other opportunities.

We understand that Chelsea have now emerged as one of the clubs pushing hardest for Alonso.

Sources have told us that Chelsea’s sporting leadership group have identified Alonso as an outstanding fit for the club’s long-term structure, recruitment model and style of play.

Initial discussions between the two parties are believed to have gone positively, with Chelsea hugely impressed by Alonso’s ideas, personality and vision for squad development.

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Chelsea have SEVEN other candidates – sources

Chelsea owns BlueCo have now accelerated their managerial search in the last week, following the decision to move on from Liam Rosenior, and a wide range of candidates have already been assessed internally.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann remains Chelsea’s dream appointment.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy previously came close to landing Nagelsmann and still view him as one of the elite young coaches in world football.

However, sources acknowledge prising him away from the Germany national team this summer currently appears extremely difficult.

That has led Chelsea to intensify conversations around alternative options, with Alonso now firmly among the leading contenders.

We can also reveal that Saudi Arabia-based coach Matthias Jaissle is highly appreciated by figures within Chelsea’s top brass.

Jaissle has developed a growing reputation across Europe and has even been described internally in some circles as “the new Nagelsmann” due to his tactical flexibility and progressive coaching style.

Former Chelsea stars Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis are also under consideration as part of the club’s wider assessment process.

Both are viewed as highly intelligent young coaches with strong long-term potential.

Filipe Luis is also one of the candidates being discussed by Strasbourg.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner remain in the conversation too, particularly with both expected to become available when their current contracts expire this summer.

Fulham’s Marco Silva is another admired by influential figures at Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese coach continuing to enhance his reputation following impressive work at Craven Cottage.

Despite the lengthy shortlist, Alonso is understood to have made a strong early impression during talks, and Chelsea believe his profile aligns closely with the direction the club wants to move in.

The Spaniard’s track record of developing young players, implementing an attractive style and handling pressure at elite clubs are all viewed as major positives by Chelsea’s hierarchy.

While no final decision has yet been made, we understand Alonso is now firmly established as one of the standout names in Chelsea’s search for their next manager.

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