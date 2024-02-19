Chelsea identify cheap Victor Osimhen alternative as £111m release clause puts PSG in pole position

Chelsea are considering a move for Flamengo forward Pedro as an alternative to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, it has been claimed.

Despite spending more than £1billion since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the summer of 2022, Chelsea are struggling for progress on the pitch and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four.

The Blues have scored just 42 goals so far this season – with only West Ham United (36) and Manchester United (35) scoring fewer among the clubs inside the top 10 – with the forward line a clear area of improvement for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Despite registering seven goals and three assists in the league this season, Nicolas Jackson has largely struggled to convince since arriving from Villarreal last June, while fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku has been limited to just seven appearances due to injury.

Chelsea youth product Armando Broja also failed to make the position his own, scoring just one league goal in the first half of this season before being loaned to local rivals Fulham for the remainder of the campaign.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Osimhen over recent months, with TEAMtalk reporting last week that the club have been working tirelessly – already holding talks with the Nigerian forward’s representatives – over a summer move.

The Stamford Bridge club view Osimhen as a key target and have called upon legends Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel to persuade the player to join Chelsea, but the Premier League club are likely to face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea identify Osimhen alternative

Chelsea’s reluctance to pay their players in excess of £150,000 per week is seen as a major obstacle to the club’s hopes of landing Osimhen, whose Napoli contract contains a £111million release clause.

With Boehly and Clearlake Capital under pressure to abide by the Premier League’s financial regulations, Brazilian outlet O Dia has claimed Chelsea could turn their attention to Pedro.

With six international caps to his name, the 26-year-old is regarded as one of the most gifted Brazilian players still playing in his homeland, registering 107 goals and 23 assists in 221 appearances since arriving at Flamengo in 2020.

The report claims Pedro – whose previous experience in European football came via a short spell with Fiorentina in 2019/20 – could be available for around £21million despite having a contract until 2027.

Pedro was previously linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, with reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur had identified him as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Harry Kane.

Chelsea have signed a number of players from Brazilian clubs since Boehly’s arrival, bringing in Andrey Santos, Angelo and Deivid Washington.

