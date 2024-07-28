Chelsea have backed new manager Enzo Maresca with six new signings already but the Blues’ transfer business is far from done this summer.

Maresca is still keen to strengthen in several key areas ahead of the coming season in which he will be tasked with taking Chelsea back towards the top of the Premier League table.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Saturday that the London side are close to signing a new goalkeeper in Filip Jorgensen after agreeing a £20.7m fee with Villarreal.

Maresca is also keen to sign a new striker and winger before the window slams shut and it has been suggested that they’ve received a boost in their pursuit of the latter.

According to reports from Italy, Chelsea have opened talks with the agents of Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal recently.

As we exclusively revealed weeks ago, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, has been offering the Italian international to clubs in the Premier League.

Ramadani has now travelled to London to hold further talks with various clubs, and will make it clear that his next club must offer him a £130,000 per week contract.

Chiesa has just 12 months remaining on his Juventus contract and his wage demands are the big reason why he’s likely to leave this summer.

Chiesa available for cut-price fee

Juventus signed Chiesa from Fiorentina for £54m two years ago but it’s claimed that Chelsea should be able to sign him for ‘much cheaper.’

The Italian side could allow the 26-year-old to leave for as little as £20m and that represents a bargain for a player of his quality.

Chiesa was considered one of the best wingers in the world when he was on fire for Italy in Euro 2020 but injuries have stunted his progress somewhat.

He showed signs of getting back to his best last season, netting 10 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Chiesa is keen to test himself in the Premier League but as we’ve seen in the past, it can sometimes be difficult for players to adapt to English football.

But Chelsea remain keen on a deal as they look to bring in more competition for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Blues seem keen on a deal for Chiesa after holding talks with Chiesa’s representatives and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham and Arsenal do the same in the coming days.

