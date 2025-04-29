Chelsea are in active talks over a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and have two secret weapons as they look to agree deals early in the transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Enzo Maresca has made strengthening his winger options a top priority due to Mykhailo Mudryk’s ban, and the uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea are obligated to sign Manchester United loanee Sancho permanently for roughly £25m, although they can opt out by paying £5m. Meanwhile, they are willing to sell Madueke for the right price.

As reported, Chelsea have identified Dortmund winger Gittens as a key target and are in talks over the transfer, They ideally want to sign him before the Club World Cup. The Blues have also floated the idea of including Sancho in the deal, with the German side considering a move to re-sign him.

However, Dortmund are in talks to sign another Chelsea star: Carney Chukwuemeka. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window and has impressed club chiefs with his performances.

TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund are keen to sign Chukwuemeka permanently this summer. Talks are ongoing over that deal, as well as Chelsea’s move for Gittens, opening up the possibility of another potential swap.

Chukwuemeka and Gittens are both valued at around £35m and if Chelsea and Dortmund can agree ‘separate’ deals for both they would effectively cancel themselves out, which would be helpful for both clubs PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situations.

Chukwuemeka open to Dortmund stay – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chukwuemeka is enjoying his time in Germany and is interested in joining Dortmund permanently.

Dortmund have seen success with players signed from England previously, such as Sancho and Jude Bellingham, and they have eyes for others from the Premier League this summer, too.

We understand that Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to make a decision over Sancho’s future in the next week, and the winger remains a fan favourite at Dortmund.

If Chelsea decide to sign Sancho permanently that will give them the option of including him or Chukwuemeka in a ‘separate’ swap deal for Gittens.

As part of the loan agreement, Dortmund have the option to sign Chukwuemeka permanently for around £35m, which is seen as good value and club-to-club talks are ongoing.

Even if talks between Dortmund and Chelsea fail for Chukwuemeka the youngster will be made available for transfer and is expected to leave Enzo Marasca’s side. He still has Premier League interest but the expectation is that he’ll join Dortmund.

