Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to Chelsea and while the London side have looked at the AC Milan winger previously, Barcelona’s interest is more concrete, TEAMtalk understands.

Some Italian outlets have suggested in recent days that Milan could accept a cut-price sale of Leao due to their financial situation, but sources state those claims are wide of the mark.

Leao, 25, is under contract with Milan until 2028 and his deal includes a release clause of €175m (£145m, $184m).

The Rosonneri won’t demand that much for his sale, but a bid of around €80m (£66m, $84m) would be required for them to even consider an exit.

Chelsea indeed looked at Leao shortly after Todd Boehly took over the Blues in 2022, but they haven’t shown any concrete interest since then.

However, we understand that Barcelona’s interest in the Portuguese international is genuine, but it won’t be an easy deal to pull off.

The Catalans are still in a difficult financial situation and Leao would have to accept a wage that fits into their structure and to date, there has been no indication that he wants to leave Milan.

Chelsea are focusing on other targets

Leao has said many times that he is a Milan supporter, wanted to play for the club since he was a child, and sees his long-term future at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri’s financial situation could dictate something happening with the winger this summer – but only if he decides he’s ready for a new challenge.

Chelsea are not in the race, but the timing is key for Leao as we are at the point where Milan can sell for a high fee due to him being on a long-term contract, putting the Italian side in a strong negotiating position.

Enzo Maresca is keen to reinforce his attacking options but more up front than in the winger position. Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is Chelsea’s top target at this stage and Benjamin Sesko is high in the Blues’ thinking.

“When I arrived here I was already a fan of Milan, the team where many important players I admired as a child have passed through,” Leao said in an interview in January.

“I immediately understood the passion of the fans and what it meant to wear this shirt, which has a special weight.

“I thought I wanted to stay here for years and win trophies. Now I just have to thank those who brought me to Milan, those who helped me improve and grow as a player and as a person every day.”

