Chelsea star has ‘ALREADY AGREED to join’ Barcelona after £86m ‘offer’

Joao Pedro has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Joao Pedro has ‘already agreed to join’ Barcelona in the summer transfer window if the Catalan giants can convince Chelsea to sell, according to reports.

The Blues had a nightmare season in which Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were both sacked and Calum McFarlane came in as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Chelsea could only finish tenth in the Premier League as they dropped down the table towards the end of the season and finished outside of the European qualification spots.

That has led to rumours several of their top players could seek a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer as they look for European football elsewhere.

Pedro was one of Chelsea’s top performers last term with the Brazil international contributing 23 goals and six assists in 53 matches in all competitions.

And now Spanish newspaper AS claims that with Barcelona refusing to budge on their €100m (£86m) valuation of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, the Catalan giants could now turn to Pedro. who has ‘already agreed to join’ the La Liga champions.

AS wrote: ‘Barcelona, ​​for their part, have no intention of budging from the €100 million offer for Julián Álvarez. So much so that they are already considering João Pedro as an alternative, a player who had already agreed to join the Catalan club.

‘Nor have those at the Camp Nou taken notice, leading many to believe it’s a publicity stunt by Real Madrid.’

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano reveals what Chelsea have told Barcelona

Despite interest from Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Chelsea see the Brazilian as a “crucial part of the project” for next season.

Romano said about Pedro on his YouTube channel: “I told you already. Deco really wanted to sign Joao Pedro when he was at Brighton, but that was not possible, and Chelsea were very good, smart and fast to sign Joao Pedro, but what I can tell you is that, at the moment, Chelsea stance remains, ‘We want to keep Joao Pedro’.

“Chelsea message remains Joao Pedro is a crucial part of the project.

“So, that’s the stance of Chelsea, and you can imagine, after a tough season, without European football and with a new coach, an ambitious coach like Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have all the intention to keep the player at the club.

“So, it’s going to be difficult for Barcelona to break this wall for Joao Pedro.

“Any news or changes, we will let you know.”

READ NEXT: Real Madrid going full throttle for £78m Man City star as blockbuster Arsenal, Chelsea raids put on ice

Another reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, has also claimed that Chelsea would not be prepared to sell Pedro this summer, even for a world-record bid.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Although Barcelona’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, and some exploratory talks have taken place, Chelsea are not prepared to sell.

“There is no price that will change the club’s stance this summer, even a world-record bid.”