Chelsea hold firm interest in AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders and have initiated contact to see if they can tee up a summer deal, as per a report, with the Italian giants preparing for a host of exits.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new midfielder who can help out Moises Caicedo while also providing competition for the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia. Enzo Maresca has had to rely on Caicedo far too much this season due to Lavia picking up another injury, which has demonstrated the need for a new signing in the position even further.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Mathis Amougou are two other midfielders in Chelsea’s squad, though Dewsbury-Hall will likely be sold in the summer while Amougou is expected to head out on loan.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, Chelsea have identified Reijnders as a top-class replacement for Dewsbury-Hall.

Reijnders has just signed a new contract with Milan which runs until June 2030, but it is far from guaranteed that he will stay with the Rossoneri this summer.

Milan sit ninth in Serie A and stand to lose around €80million (£66.5m / $85.4m) if they miss out on qualifying for any European competition.

This would force the Milan board to consider a fire sale of some of their most valuable assets, including Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Reijnders.

The report states that Chelsea have ‘real’ interest in snapping up the latter. Indeed, the Blues recently made contact with Milan to ‘ask for information’ about Reijnders’ availability and how much he might cost.

Discussions are not at an advanced stage yet, though the ‘excellent relationship’ between Chelsea and Milan should help the striking of a potential agreement.

This relationship has been forged by deals involving Joao Felix, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in recent years.

Manchester City and Barcelona have also put Reijnders on their shortlist, though it is Chelsea who have actually stepped up their interest by making contact.

Chelsea could ruin new Milan contract

Milan have strengthened their negotiating position over the Netherlands international by tying him down to fresh terms.

Although, Reijnders sees himself as a Champions League player. This means Milan might not be able to demand a huge fee for him if they miss out on all European competitions.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Reijnders’ team-mate Leao. TEAMtalk revealed on February 28 that while Chelsea have looked at Leao previously, Barcelona hold stronger interest in him.

We understand that Milan have set an enticing price for the winger and this has alerted Liverpool, too.

Left-back Hernandez, meanwhile, is the subject of a transfer tussle involving City and Real Madrid.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Milan have already put Hernandez up for sale at the €35-40m (up to £33m / $42m) mark.

